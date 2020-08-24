Super Mario 3D World for Nintendo Switch postponed to 2021? Emily Rogers’ report

Share it:

For a long time, there have been rumors of the return to the Switch of the 3D Super Mario games from the Nintendo 64 era on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the mustachioed plumber. The Kyoto house has never confirmed, but it is common belief that the flagship project is the Deluxe version of Super Mario 3D World.

There are no official confirmations of its existence, but in these hours the insider and journalist Emily Rogers, who has always been very close to the world of Nintendo, intervened on Twitter by launching rather interesting indiscretions. According to his sources, the Coronavirus emergency would have upset Nintendo’s plans to the point of forcing it to postpone Super Mario 3D World Deluxe to Q1 2021. The game should have seen the light at the end of this year, but its commercial would now belong to Pikmin 3 Deluxe, which also would have suffered a postponement. According to Rogers, the re-release of Pikmin 3 was in fact expected for the spring / summer window, before being moved to the current October 30th.

The one described by the insider is therefore a chain of postponements, which would have been necessary due to the slowdown in development in a health emergency regime. His statement also represents another clue to the existence of Super Mario 3D World Deluxe, a game that, we would like to remember, has never been officially announced.