Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is now available for Nintendo Switch.

Join Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad on their mission to save the fairy kingdom in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Nintendo Switch! Rescue the fairy princess and her friends, alone or with up to 3 other players, in this enhanced version of Super Mario 3D World.

And then, also alone or with a friend, help Bowsy return his daddy to normal in an entirely new adventure:Bowser’s Fury!