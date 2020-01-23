Sugar daddy ?! They capture Regina Blandón kissing Martín Altomaro

Regina Blandón is more in love than ever … And she has been in a relationship with her current partner for more than a year! This is also the actor Martín Altomaro, who also takes him 14 years.

The couple, aged 29 and 43, respectively met, supposedly, when Blandón was newly married, and according to a friend of the actress, she divorced Roberto Flores because she would have been unfaithful to Altomaro.

According to TvNotas, “It is an open secret; Regina fell in love with Altomaro shortly after she married Roberto".

The source consulted by the magazine shows that the couple met during the filming of the tape As a town boyfriend, in Puerto Vallarta, where they recorded for five weeks.

Unintentionally, the celebrities joined more and more until they fell in love:

… after she began to live a lot with Altomaro, she realized that he had what she really wanted; unwittingly he conquered her for her sympathy, for her age, her experience and for her professional stability, and she is also a cult; and that Regina likes, and without realizing it she began to fall in love. ”

With information from TvNotas.

You may also be interested in: “Cutest face”: Regina Blandón poses without makeup for PHOTO