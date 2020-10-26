Suburra 3 Review: Alessandro Borghi in the explosive final season

Everything must end. Suburra too, the most loved criminal parable by Netflix fans. The series, initially presented as a prequel to Stefano Sollima’s film of the same name, will return with the third season starting next October 30, but we have been able to see it entirely in preview, and as per embargo we are finally ready to express our final judgment.

A Season 3, it is appropriate to say, quite unsettling, because it reaffirms (even from the very first episode) its desire to permanently break any link with the film of which it should represent a precious background. A perplexity is twofold because, net of many excellent elements, the new round of episodes of the show co-produced by Netflix e Cattleya is (of the three) perhaps the one we liked the least.

Where were we

Let’s do a brief summary of the story so far, although perhaps the plot told by the Samurai of Suburra the Series could be much more effective than our words. The series comes to life a few years before the events of Sollima’s feature film: we are in 2008, in one Roma divided between organized crime (in turn split between the “old bosses”, heirs of the Magliana of the late seventies, and new impetuous gangsters) and deep corruption, between the ranks of politics and even between the ranks of the Church, in the solid Vatican walls. The plot, as we know, revolves around political plots on the one hand, with prominent exponents of both the Church and the Capitoline legal landscape embroiled in a dangerous power game, and on criminal feuds, as well as on impossible loves and other. If in the first front we were able to enjoy with pleasure the intrigues of Sara Monaschi (Claudia Gerini), an influential woman with the right knowledge who sinks her claws on the Vatican, and of the ambitious Amedeo Cinaglia (Filippo Nigro), an unscrupulous candidate for mayor of Rome and willing to get his hands dirty in order to achieve his goals, in the second we have a history of forbidden brotherhood in the most classic scenario consisting of a bitter rivalry between criminal families.

The Adami, lords of the lands of Ostia to whose guide he finds himself the Aureliano by Alessandro Borghi (the future “Number 8“in Sollima’s film), and the Anaclet, Sinti family strongly anchored to traditions and archaism, which after the events of the second season sees the very young Spadino, since his brother Manfredi (Adamo Dionisi)he ended up in a coma following a firefight with Aureliano.

In between there is Catfish (Eduardo Valdamini), son of a policeman who from a “banal” drug tour finds himself more than involved in the criminal machinations of the two clans, but his parable ends in tragedy when (at the end of Season 2) he decides to commit suicide in front of his two friends , the Adami and the Anacleti.

Finally, to mediate between the two worlds, the underworld and the political-Church Samurai, who in the Netflix series is played by Francesco Acquaroli (and not by Claudio Amendola, as in the film): the most powerful man in Rome, the most influential and respected criminal, who has an interest in keeping the criminal balance of the Eternal City intact due to an important construction deal with the clans mafiosi who from the Sicilian lands intend to sink their claws on the capital.

Where we have arrived and where we will arrive

The excellent Suburra 2 (read our review of Suburra Season 2 here) was finished, in fact, with sacrifice of Lele, which shocked Aureliano and Spadino, with the election of Cinaglia as Mayor of Rome and the consequent alliance with Samurai and Sara, but above all with awakening of Manfredi from coma: that “What am I lost?”, which smacks of threat and expectations for a plot that – now in its final chapter – has two fundamental tasks: to finish off a product that has always been well packaged and above all to establish a definitive status quo that fits completely with the initial events of Suburra’s film.

But Suburra 3 immediately defuses and destroys the second, and perhaps more important, necessity. The story, which since the finale of the first episode of Season 3 offers an incredible twist in contrast with the script of the feature film, does nothing but reserve surprises until its poignant epilogue, which officially “scans” the show’s “prequel” status. If up to the previous iteration there was indeed the possibility of connecting to the film albeit with some reservations – such as the increasingly fraternal relationship between Aureliano and Spadino, which we expected sooner or later to reach a deep break – different narrative elements of the Netflix series, however central to the development of the plot and the conclusion of certain storylines, they take a completely different path, defining in the end “Suburra – La Serie” comand a real alternate story, a new adaptation of the novel by Giancarlo De Cataldo. Basically, between the Suburra film and series there is now the same relationship that we find between the show and the Gomorrah film, but the differences here become even more sensational given that Sollima’s film work partly includes the same cast of the Netflix project.

The price of power

But beyond that, what is Suburra 3 like then? Are you able to effectively close the cycle that began in 2017? The answer is that it does, unfortunately, only partially. This latest edition, in fact, quite effectively ends the macro-story in the horizontal sense, but it does with some renunciations and some critical issues: first of all the pace, high, frenetic, perhaps too much. Netflix and Cattleya have in fact chosen to end the series with a block of only 6 episodes, a decision that, even if it makes the script gain freshness and speed, also necessarily remains the victim of a really hasty story, which resolves some ideas (or even definitively closes certain plots) in a few and hasty lines.

This is the case of characters like Sara, who despite having exhausted much of her narrative arc in previous seasons is transformed here (from a key element of the intrigues between the clergy and Roman politics) to a mere appearance hailed in a hurry.

The minor presence of some key characters, and at the same time the absence of new faces to give greater freshness and dynamism to the quality and rhythm of the plot, they therefore make the narrative trend a little fluctuatingee less compelling than usual, despite the lower number of episodes in favor of the cadence of the twists.

Perhaps this Suburra 3 pays: a lower narrative quality, and a too hasty pace, in favor of the good qualities of the product, which remain such. Above all, we said, the plot twists, which evolve in an interesting way some characters and dynamics, above all the relationship between Nadia and Angelica (the excellent ones Federica Sabatini e Carlotta Antonelli), and in general an exceptional acting sector, which in the two main pivots of the production (the incredible Borghi and Giacomo Ferrara, interpreter of Spadino) is definitively consecrated, surrounded and supported by a cast that – albeit reduced to the bone – confirms his exceptional talent.

All this is echoed by a technical and effect sector, in line with production standards: good special effects, as always, between shootings and explosions, embellished with an anchor excellent scenography, which enhances the darkest glimpses of a violent and suburban Rome. A fresh and enveloping direction, even if not superlative, is finally accompanied by an effective, frenetic editing, even if not very courageous compared to that of the first editions, which nevertheless plays its role without making mistakes, but without even shining too much.