Steelbook of 'Final Destination 5', complete series of 'House' and Luke Skywalker's helmet in our Hunting Bargains

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We are still recovering from the Goya hangover, but in Espinof we weren't going to let a Sunday go by without our Hunting Gangas, the section in which we reviewed the best offers in the world of cinema and television this week. Today you will find, among others, the steelbook of 'Final Destination 5', the complete series of 'House' and a replica of the case of Luke Skywalker.

Films

Blu-ray

Unsurpassed the reduction for the curious Spanish comedy 'The laws of thermodynamics' in Amazon: 4.19 euros, less than half than in other stores.

The Laws of Thermodynamics (BD) (Blu-ray)

The English Court maintains its promotion for these sales: up to 50% off buying five movies or more .

. Zavvi proposes a selection of limited editions of titles like 'ExisteZ' or 'Los scammers' for 11.99 euros. Be careful, they are British editions.

DVD

Something forgotten today, 'The Preacher's Woman' He reunited Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston in a movie. You can recover it for 4.99 euros

The Preacher's Woman (DVD)

The great Fnac promotion for these sales still stands: up to 50% off buying five titles .

. There are more than 600 titles to choose from in this Zavvi promotion that includes both DVD and Blu-ray movies paying 17 euros for take 2. Attention, they are British editions.

Steelbook

Unbeatable price for the French steelbook in blu-ray de 'Final destination 5' which includes dubbing in Spanish: 3.77 euros

Destination finale 5 (France) (Blu-ray)

Surely you are not interested in the Italian steelbook in blu-ray 'Crystal jungle' : 11.70 euros and includes Spanish.

: 11.70 euros and includes Spanish. The promotion of Zavvi still stands: using the code STEEL10 you will receive an additional 10% discount on a selection of more than 70 English steelbooks.

UHD

The Italian edition of 'At full throttle', the first installment of the saga 'Fast & Furious', stays at 10.94 euros on Amazon. Quiet, which includes Spanish in both the 4K copy and the blu-ray.

Fast & Furious (Blu-Ray 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

A wide selection of 4K movies of which you can choose two for 32 euros. Be careful that they are British editions.

for 32 euros. Be careful that they are British editions. Also in Zavvi there is another different promotion that allows you to get an additional 10% discount with the 4KUHD code in a selection of more than 400 titles.

T.V. series

Blu-ray

Many remember the series only for the great performance of Hugh Laurie, but there were more things to celebrate in 'House' and now you can get it in full for 65.49 euros

House, Md: Series 1-8 Set (39 Discs) (Edizione: Regno Unito) (United Kingdom) (Blu-ray)

Stephen King is also a great source of inspiration for television fiction and this time I propose the miniseries '22 .11.63 ' , which stays at just 10.01 euros

, which stays at just 10.01 euros Many will already have 'The Wire', one of the most acclaimed series of all time, in your collection, but those who may not be interested in remedying it for 63.75 euros instead of the usual 109.67.

DVD

'Hammer House of Horror' It is an anthology of the 80s that some may not know. Now you can remedy by paying for it just 19.70 euros

Hammer House of Horror DVD 1980 – Complete Series

A good option for vampire lovers: the complete series of 'True Blood' low from 84 to 49.46 euros

low from 84 to 49.46 euros It wasn't as applauded as other HBO series, but 'Boardwalk Empire' It is a series that is worth recovering, especially if it is with 42% discount to pay for it only 44.20 euros

Merchandising

Toys

This careful figure of Michael Myers in the reboot of 'Halloween night' by Neca falls to 40.99 euros.

NECA Halloween 2018 Retro Action Figure Michael Myers 20 cm Figures

With the FUNKO code you can choose 3 Funko Pops among a selection of almost 60 paying just 22.99 euros for them.

among a selection of almost 60 paying just 22.99 euros for them. Adorable this pair of Baby Yoda figures that can be yours for 19.99 euros.

Clothing

A great promotion is still active in Zavvi to renew the wardrobe of your feet: a pack of 10 mysterious geek socks for 14.99 euros

Pack 10 mysterious socks

So that your feet do not get cold at home: you are sneakers with a design based on Groot They fall from 29.99 to 11.99 euros

with a design based on They fall from 29.99 to 11.99 euros A wide selection of geeks t-shirts at 10.99 euros each, including free shipping with the code TSHIRT

Others

Eye to this Luke Skywalker's helmet replica within the Black Series of Hasbro. In Zavvi it ​​stays at 106.99

Star Wars – Black Series Luke Skywalker Electronic Helmet (Hasbro E5805EW0)

With the code LF50 you will get an additional 50% discount on a selection of loungefly backpacks, bags and fanny packs

A book separator -o comics- with the logo of Punisher the same fits more than one in your collection. Its price falls from 72.99 to 19.99 euros

Audio and image

TVs

An option to consider for those who have no budget problems: the Panasonic TX-65GZ1500 low to 2,599 euros in El Corte Inglés, a great price for a Smart TV with 65-inch OLED screen with HCX PRO image processor, Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10 and HLG modes and virtualized Dolby Atmos sound.

OLED TV 164 cm (65 ") Panasonic TX-65GZ1500 UHD 4K HDR, Smart TV, HCX Pro Processor

A great price for this smart mid-range 4K LED TV with a 70-inch panel: the LG 70UM7100PLA falls to 729 euros in PcComponentes

falls to 729 euros in PcComponentes The Toshiba 58U2963DG It goes down to 359 euros, a very difficult price to beat for a 4K Smart TV with a 58-inch LED panel. It also includes HDR10 and HLG, Dolby Audio and Dolby Vision and Toshiba Smart Portal modes

Sound bars and speakers

Sound bar LG SJ4 With wireless subwoofer has a juicy rebate in Media Markt, staying at 129 euros.

LG SJ4 Soundbar (Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth), Black

More than 100 euros reduced is the sound bar Sony HT-X8500 on Amazon, where it stays at 299 euros. It has Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Integrated Subwoofer, Bluetooth, Deep Bass and HDCP 2.3.

on Amazon, where it stays at 299 euros. It has Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Integrated Subwoofer, Bluetooth, Deep Bass and HDCP 2.3. Up to 169 euros, almost Black Friday price, lower the Bluetooth speaker Marshall Acton II Brown in Fnac.

More offers

If after all this our section of Sundays falls short, you can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers in hunting bargains of Xataka , Xataka Mobile , Xataka Android , Extra life Y Applesphere , as well as with our colleagues from Buyout . You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter Y Facebook , and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram .