Star Wars: Death Star’s terrifying source of energy revealed

Released in 2013, the story Darth Vader and the Ninth Assassin, belonging to the Legends of the universe series Star Wars, has met with some success among fans of the fiction created by George Lucas in 1977, and recently a small, but relevant, detail on the energy source of the Death Star has been found inside.

So far we know in fact that the Death Star was powered by gigantic Kyber Crystals, as we learn in the canonical novel Tarkin written by James Luceno and in some dialogues of the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This particularity refers specifically to the first and second Death Star, and to the Starkiller base that appeared in Episode VII, which transformed the incredibly rich planet of Ilum into a destructive weapon of planets.

Before all these details, however, Dark Horse had published a story in August 2013 that he showed the meeting between Vader and the cult of the Headless Serpent. People associated with this cult used what they called “Base” to power their city, to grow their crops rapidly, and in emergency situations even to protect their planet by destroying enemy ships.

The arrival of Vader was perceived by the Serpent as the sign of an important prophecy, before the Sith killed them for bring the Base to Tarkin, and use it for a mysterious project, which has revealed itself throughout history with some references in the pages. It should be considered that the continuous contact with the power deriving from the Base has deformed the cultists, making them even more prone to violence and to commit brutality, and as it seems from the hieroglyphs present in the table below, the origin of the base would be nuclear.

