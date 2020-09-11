Star Citizen will be playable for free for almost two weeks, here are all the details

To celebrate the event Ship Showdown 2020, Cloud Imperium kicked off a new free trial period for his Star Citizen, which can then be played at no additional cost for about two weeks.

If you are therefore curious to try the space simulator with great ambitions firsthand, all you have to do is visit the official page dedicated to the promotion (find the link at the bottom of the news), log in with your account or create one and enter at the bottom of the page the following code: SHOWDOWN2950. By confirming the series of numbers and letters you can immediately proceed to download the game and live the experience for free until next 23 September 2020, the last day of the Ship Showdown 2020.

Here are the minimum requirements for the game:

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1 / Windows 8.1 / Windows 10 (with the latest Service Pack)

CPU: Quad Core

GPU: Graphics card with DirectX 11 support and 2 GB of video memory

Memory: 16GB

Storage: 60GB

In case you like the game, you can decide to buy one of the many packages available and keep all the progress made during the free to play period.

Have you already taken a look at all the news in Star Citizen’s Alpha Update 3.10 entitled ‘Flight & Fight’?