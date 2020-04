Share it:

Will Spider-Man 3 keep its premiere for July 2021? Analyzing dates and situation, Sony Pictures is obliged to release the film next summer because … there are no more dates!

The current situation and the new release schedule of Marvel Studios leaves Spider-Man 3 undated, with no choice but to premiere in the summer of 2021. Sony Pictures must keep the date of July 16, 2021 if it does not want to step on other releases from Marvel Studios or compete with other DC Comics movies