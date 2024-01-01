Sound! Euphonium Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Details about the third season and an original video animation have been announced by Sound! Euphonium. Kyoto Animations, the production company behind shows like A Silent Voice, Violet Evergarden (an anime original by Netflix), and Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, will be returning to create Sound! Euphonium for a second season.

Sound! Euphonium is based on a light novel series of the same name written by Ayano Takeda. The heroine, Kumiko Oumae, has fluffy hair and tries to put her musical background in the past. In previous ensemble contests, she played the euphonium, a brass instrument that is considered the principal tenor-bass instrument in military bands.

She chooses to put her music career on hold after a disappointing performance and falling out with a bandmate during her most recent ensemble competition. As a coming-of-age tale, Sound! Euphonium delves into the numerous facets of ensemble bands, making amends with friends, and working together to achieve challenging objectives.

Along with other spin-offs, the first season debuted in 2015 and the second in 2016. The notorious Kyoto Animation Studio was fire-attacked in July 2019, which hindered or stopped several of their works.

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Release Date

The third season of Sound Euphonium will premiere in April 2024. On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the official X account for the anime announced the first teaser trailer for the series. That was the anime’s way of giving viewers a taste of what the next season had in store.

Ayano Takeda’s sound! Euphonium is a literary series set in Japan. A manga version of the tale was subsequently published online by Hami on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! website. The next year, Kyoto Animation published two feature films and two television anime; in 2024, they plan to broadcast a third season of the anime.

Sound! Euphonium Story

Despite being a championship-caliber institution, the Kitauji High School Concert Band Club was unable to even compete in the qualification competition after a change in its advisor. The children, however, are making consistent progress and gaining strength under the newly appointed adviser’s rigorous guidance.

Some students emphasize studying and stop participating in club events as they argue over who gets to perform solos. The much-anticipated day of the tournament has finally arrived.

Sound! Euphonium Cast

Kumiko Oumae Voiced by: Tomoyo Kurosawa (Japanese); Erica Mendez (English)

Voiced by: Tomoyo Kurosawa (Japanese); Erica Mendez (English) Reina Kousaka Voiced by: Chika Anzai (Japanese); Cristina Vee (English)

Voiced by: Chika Anzai (Japanese); Cristina Vee (English) Asuka Tanaka Voiced by: Minako Kotobuki (Japanese); Reba Buhr (English)

Voiced by: Minako Kotobuki (Japanese); Reba Buhr (English) Noboru Taki Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Robbie Daymond (English)

Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Robbie Daymond (English) Mayu Kuroe Voiced by: Haruka Tomatsu

Voiced by: Haruka Tomatsu Hazuki Katou Voiced by: Ayaka Asai (Japanese); Jennifer Losi (English)

Voiced by: Ayaka Asai (Japanese); Jennifer Losi (English) Sapphire Kawashima Voiced by: Moe Toyota (Japanese); Kayli Mills (English)

Voiced by: Moe Toyota (Japanese); Kayli Mills (English) Shuuichi Tsukamoto Voiced by: Haruki Ishiya (Japanese); Christian La Monte (English)

Voiced by: Haruki Ishiya (Japanese); Christian La Monte (English) Natsuki Nakagawa Voiced by: Konomi Fujimura (Japanese); Sarah Anne Williams (English)

Voiced by: Konomi Fujimura (Japanese); Sarah Anne Williams (English) Yuuko Yoshikawa Voiced by: Yuri Yamaoka (Japanese); Megan Harvey (English)

Voiced by: Yuri Yamaoka (Japanese); Megan Harvey (English) Mizore Yoroizuka Voiced by: Atsumi Tanezaki (Japanese); Laurie Hymes (English)

Voiced by: Atsumi Tanezaki (Japanese); Laurie Hymes (English) Nozomi Kasaki Voiced by: Nao Tōyama (Japanese); Stephanie Sheh (English)

Sound! Euphonium Season 2 Recap

Season 2 picks off where season one left off, with our beloved characters getting ready for their next performance after advancing to the Kansai regional competition’s qualifying round. To stay in shape for band practice, the group attends a summer camp hosted by the band director and his music industry colleagues.

When Natsuki Nakagawa, a former member of the ensemble band, wants to rejoin, the group is worried about their future together, even if many of the second-year members are unhappy with her presence. Regardless, Kumiko and her friends will not give up on their dream of becoming nationals. They will work together to achieve their objective.

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Plot

We may presume that the events of the third season will follow the plot of the last two light novels, which chronicle Kumiko’s third and final year in high school because it is confirmed to take place at that time.

Since neither the official nor the fan-translated versions of the last two light novels are available in English, readers of that language have limited access to information about the book’s plot and characters.

From what we can tell from the fan translations of the light novel, it starts with the gang getting ready for the third Sunrise Festival, a made-up event where several high schools from the series take part. The film Liz and the Blue Bird adapts some of the third-year narrative, but it’s a side tale that doesn’t set the stage for the primary plot that the trailer implies.

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Trailer

The first season three teaser trailer for Sound Euphonium was published on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, on Kyoto Animation’s YouTube account. The anime is slated for an April 2024 release, as indicated by the teaser video.

The clip also gave away certain plot points for the future series. It has long been speculated that the new anime would take place around Kumiko’s third year. This will allow fans to follow Kumiko Oumae’s band performance adventure as she enters her senior year.

Also, fans got a sneak peek at Mayu Kuroe, the new transfer student character, in the Sound Euphonium season 3 teaser.