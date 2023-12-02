Sonic Prime Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

With the second season of Sonic Prime now available on Netflix, fans are starting to wonder whether there is going to be a third season. There is undoubtedly more tale to be told, since the second season concludes on a cliffhanger. However, has Netflix ordered a third season of Sonic Prime? Below, we have published all the information we have on a possible third season.

The streaming company has bought 24 episodes of Sonic Prime when it was launched in 2021.The first season of Sonic Prime included eight episodes, while the second season had eight more. Thus, eight more episodes will be published at a later date. What does this imply for Sonic Prime season 3? Will we see more of Sonic’s story? From what we have gathered, the following is true.

Sonic Prime Season 3 Release Date

No official premiere date for Season 3 of “Sonic Prime” has been confirmed by Netflix at this time. But if we look at how the show has been released in the past, we may be looking at a debut in 2024. The good news is that a third season of Sonic Prime has been officially renewed.

In fact, Netflix has released a season 3 trailer that shows Sonic trying to convince Nine to change his mind about his grandiose ambition to create a new universe.

About Sonic Prime

The Paradox Prism is a crystalline artifact with reality-bending powers. Sonic breaks it during his battle with Dr. Eggman. This shatters reality and creates the “Shatterverse,” a new section of the multiverse. Within the “Shatterspaces,” which are formed by one of the Prism shards, live alternate versions of Sonic’s friends—Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Rouge, and Big—but none of them have him.

Sonic first finds himself in New Yoke City, a dystopian future where a gang of mutant Eggmans known as the Chaos Council easily conquered Green Hill using their realm’s shard. Unfortunately, they encounter opposition from Sonic and denizen versions of his buddies as they attempt to expand their reach and conquer the whole shatterverse.

This comes when they hear about it via Sonic. They need all five shards. To restore his reality from the dull and lifeless Ghost Hill, Sonic must reassemble the Prism. On his journey, he visits various shatterspaces to collect the shards that must be presented to the council.

These include the Boscage Maze, a jungle world populated by feral versions of his friends; the No Place, a flooded world inhabited by pirate versions; and the Grim, a desolate wasteland. Shadow, Sonic’s competitor who escaped the warping in Chaos Control, grudgingly decides to aid him later on as well. When the Shatterverse is threatened by the Chaos Council’s ambitions for control, the residents of each planet band together in the fight against them.

Sonic Prime Season 3 Cast

Deven Mack as Sonic the Hedgehog, Chaos Sonic, Orbot, and Cubot

Brian Drummond as Dr. Eggman, Mr. Dr. Eggman, Dr. Done It, and Stormbeard

Shannon Chan-Kent as Amy Rose, Rusty Rose, Thorn Rose, and Black Rose

Ian Hanlin as Shadow the Hedgehog, Big the Cat, Denizen 1998, Hangry Cat, and Catfish

Ashleigh Ball as Miles “Tails” Prower, Tails Nine, Mangey Tails, Sails Tails, and Bunny Bones

Adam Nurada as Knuckles the Echidna

Vincent Trog as Renegade Knucks, Gnarly Knuckles, Knuckles the Dread, Dr. Deep, Dr. Don’t, and Dr. Babble

Rachel Hofstetter as Squad Commander Red

Kazumi Evans as Rouge the Bat, Rebel Rouge, Prim Rouge, and Batten Rouge

Seán McLoughlin as Jack

Sonic Prime Season 2 Ending

Sonic makes his way to the temple where Nine resides after vanquishing every Eggforcer, Mr. Babble, Dr. Deep, and the Prismatic Titan. As Nine was putting the paradox prism back together, he realized it was missing a component. He proceeds to inform Sonic of the situation before disclosing his true motivation for reassembling the pieces.

He expresses his desire to create a better world to Sonic. Sonic, who clearly want to return to his home planet of Green Hill, is opposed to this proposal. Nine becomes traitor and disagrees with Sonic. He sends Sonic hurtling backwards before he and the shards disappear via a doorway.

Sonic Prime Season 3 Plot

Everyone was on the edge of their seat at the finale of Season 2. Nine, a different version of Tails, betrays Sonic just as he is about to return home. Instead of repairing the shattered realities, Nine decides to build a new universe, trapping Sonic and Shadow in it. Season 3 will continue where Season 2 left off, with Sonic still trying to make sense of the cosmos.

Sonic Prime Season 3 Trailer

With a prominent appearance at the last Geeked Week event, Netflix has been subtly hinting about Sonic Prime Season 3. At the occasion, a new official clip was presented, giving fans a taste of what’s to come in the next season and making them even more excited.

“Search no further: Sonic and Shadow unite to confront Alpha Grim Sonic!” reads the caption of a video that Netflix posted on YouTube, with the accompanying statement from the streaming service. Only on Netflix will you soon be able to watch new episodes of Sonic Prime.

Conclusion

There is an air of tangible excitement among Sonic Prime fans as they anticipate the premiere of Season 3. Sonic Prime has brought the iconic blue hedgehog to life in the animated universe with an amazing voice cast, brilliant creators, and an exciting plot that keeps fans hooked.