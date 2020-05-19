Solo Leveling Season 2 : The Insights of Manga Anime Series

Share it:

The Insights of Manga Anime Series Solo Leveling Season 2

The previous season of Solo Leveling was completed at the cliffhanger point, so Anime creator has decided to make another Season. Recently, they have announced the Solo Leveling Season 2. Let’s see the details such as Release Date, Episode Count, Cast, and Trailer of Solo Leveling Season 2. First, we dig out the information about Solo Leveling Series.

About Solo Leveling Series

Solo Leveling Animation Series is based on South Korean Manga Novel. The web novel was written as the same name of the Series title. Manga Web Novel was written by Chu-gong. Manga novel was published on 4 March 2018, The First time it was published in Kakaopage. This Manga web novel is also translated in the English Language; it was published in the English Language with the title of Only I Level Up. The whole graphics illustration of Manga Novel was done by Jang Sung Rank.

The Show Solo Leveling is all about the monsters and dangerous creatures. To overcome the power of that Monsters and Creatures, People are coming with more power, so they can beat them with the fighting. Some people will produce special power to fight against the monsters. People who have this kind of power are known as the Hunters in the Solo Leveling Show.

The trailer of Solo Leveling Season 2

For now, makers have not released the trailer of Solo Leveling Season 2. The official confirmation from the makers has yet to come, once it was confirmed by the creators we will update you here with the complete trailer breakdown.

The Storyline of Solo Leveling Season 2

It is an obvious thing that the Story of Season 2 will continue from where Season 1 was left off in the series. Jin-Woo is the lead character and lead hunter of the Series, and The Story of the series spinning around him.

At the end of season 1, Jin-Woo fights against the Monsters, and then he opens the door of the place. At that time monster conflicts with him. Season 1 was completed there. What next in Solo Leveling? You have to watch the following Solo Leveling Season.

The Cast of Solo Leveling Season 2

The lead cast of the Solo Leveling Season 1 is likely to renew their role in Solo Leveling Season 2. The Lead actors such as Gojoon-Hee and Byung Gyu are confirmed for the upcoming Season. Fans are expecting to see the full-length role of Jin-Woo, his father, and Ant role in following Season.

Release Date of Solo Leveling Season 2

Season 1 of Solo Leveling was released on 19 March 2020. But makers have not announced the release date of Solo Leveling Season 2 yet, so we can’t confirm the release date of Season 2. Season 2 will wait to release because filming and production of the show haven’t started yet.

