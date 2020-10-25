so Robert Rodriguez promotes his work

With some surprise we discovered that Robert Rodriguez will also be among the directors of The Mandalorian 2, but apparently the filmmaker has not forgotten his beloved protagonist of Alita: Angel of the Battle.

To promote Alita’s return to American cinemas, Rodriguez has in fact decided to share a funny crossover image in which a youthful version of the heroine played by Rosa Salazar shares the scene with cute Baby Yoda, against the backdrop of a desert setting.

“Alita + Baby Yoda – October 30th “, announces the director. In fact, by a fortuitous coincidence, the second season of the Disney + series will debut the same day that Alita will return to the room. Although the first episode is directed by the creator Jon Favreau, in the future we will also be able to admire the episode shot by Rodriguez, and at this point the hope is to see Alita appear out of nowhere, to save Baby Yoda from the clutches of Moff Gideon. Not the Alita sequel everyone is waiting for, but that would already be something …

What do you think of the cute artwork crossover/prequel by PaulUntitled? Could it rekindle hopes for an Alita sequel? If nothing else, he managed to unite two very passionate fanbases, who never back down when they need to be heard. Unfortunately in Italy the cinemas are closed, but we can still enjoy Rodriguez’s work on The Mandalorian.