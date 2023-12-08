Snow White with the Red Hair Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Japanese fantasy romance animation Snow White with the Red Hair (Akagami no Shirayuki-hime) is adapted from the same name manga. The manga was originally released on August 10, 2006, and was written and drawn by Sorata Akizuki. Season 1 of the anime TV series Snow White with the Red Hair debuted on July 7, 2015, over ten years after the manga was first published.

Renewing it for a second season was a no-brainer given the positive reception it garnered from both manga enthusiasts and newbies. After that, on January 12, 2016, the show’s second season debuted, and ever since then, viewers and readers of the manga have been anticipating news of a third season. So far, this is all the information we have for Season 3.

Snow White with the Red Hair Season 3 Renewal Status

The 2015 debut of Akagami no Shirayuki-Hime was a top romance animation. Instantaneously, it gained popularity. The audience had anticipated that similar to season two, they would have to wait a year before seeing season three. But there was never an actual event. Even though it’s been five years, the fans still don’t have the answers. Find out why Season 3 of Snow White With the Red Hair has been delayed and whether or not it will be renewed below in our in-depth review.

Snow White with the Red Hair Season 3 Release Date

The animated film is Masahiro Andō’s take on the title manga by Sorata Akizuki. With twenty-six volumes under its belt, the manga series has been running strong since its launch in August 2010. As of right now, it has twenty-six volumes and is continuing to add to that number. In 2015, over a decade after its first publication, Masahiro adapted the manga into an anime series, with the first season premiering on July 6.

Each week since January 11, 2016, new episodes of the sequel have been shown. Moreover, two additional original video anime episodes have been made available. The third season, however, has not been announced yet. A third season is likely because Shirayuki, the sequel, did not resolve all the issues and left certain concerns unsolved.

With the source material already in hand, there’s no excuse for Season 3 not to materialize. The cause for the significant delay is yet unknown, although it is believed to be due to the busy schedule of the creators and the production. Season 3 of Snow White With the Red Hair might debut in 2025 if the series is approved soon.

Snow White with the Red Hair Story

As an herbalist in the Tanbarun kingdom, Shirayuki stands out from the crowd because of her stunning red hair. As a child, Shirayuki was taught to cover her hair with a red ribbon whenever she was in an unfamiliar place because of its hue.

As she matured, she became a strong-willed young lady. When Prince Raj, the first prince of her realm, finds out about her unique hair color, he makes her his concubine. In defiance of his demands, she abandons her herbalist practice and her distinctive red ponytail.

Meeting Prince Zen Wistaria and his two assistants, Mitsuhide and Kiki, just beyond the boundary of the neighboring kingdom of Clarines, she befriends them. She manages to get her hands on the antidote and chooses to tag along with the three to Clarines after Zen is poisoned by an apple that Raj gave to Shirayuki.

After that, Shirayuki gets a job as a royal court herbalist trainee after passing an exam. Shirayuki befriends Ryu, the youngest herbalist, after finding employment as a court herbalist in Clarines.

Once Prince Raj comes to terms with his affection for Shirayuki, he sets his sights on being a monarch of whom she can be proud. Falling in love and ultimately starting a relationship, Zen and Shirayuki face external obstacles owing to their social class inequalities and the responsibilities of their occupations. A little later, Shirayuki tells Zen she will be there to greet him.

Snow White with the Red Hair Cast

Shirayuki Voiced by: Saori Hayami (Japanese); Brina Palencia (English)

Snow White with the Red Hair Season 3 Plot

Season 2 concludes with Shirayuki having succeeded in her mission to become Clarines’ head herbalist. As well as being Shirayuki’s romantic interest, Zen has become his bodyguard. Despite the strong relationship they’ve formed, Prince Raj still hasn’t moved over his affection for Shirayuki. But because Zen and Shirayuki are committed to building a future with one other, it seems that there is no love triangle. However, Shirayuki is unsure about and has trouble grasping life as the prince’s wife at the royal house.

Both their romance and the animation will likely come to a close in Season 3 of Snow White with the Red Hair. If it gets the green light, it will be full of thrilling suspense, irresponsibility, and mystery.