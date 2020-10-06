Sneakerheads Review: the Netflix comedy about sneaker collectors

Get to know the world of sneakerheads, the shoe collectors par excellence? Don’t worry, Netflix will think about shedding some clarity, telling the unbridled passion of these people for sneakers in the new comedy series that is behind the Netflix releases in September. Sneakerheads shows more closely the extent to which the obsession with sneakers can go, transforming the desire for collecting into an investigation that will take the protagonists as far as Hong Kong!

The story of a passion and a trend that does not seem to be setting

Devin (Allen Maldonado) is a family man who has now put his college popularity behind him. However, his passion for sneakers has not died out the desire to own the same model worn in his youth. In an attempt to buy them, he runs into ex-best friend Bobby (Andrew Bachelor), who drags him first into a sea of ​​troubles, then into the incredible search for a pair of shoes considered almost legendary, the very rare Zero. Accompanied by two unlikely accomplices, expert sneaker “trafficker” Nori (Jearnest Corchado) and enthusiastic Stuey (Matthew Josten), Devin and Bobby will go from one clue to another (or rather, from one false lead to another. ), I decided to find the mysterious shoes.

Sneakerheads it is not simply the story of a seemingly impossible quest, but above all it allows the viewer to get closer to an urban reality that is not known or understood by everyone: the world of the so-called sneakerheads, the collectors of sneakers. This trend, which spread especially in the 80s, has never completely gone out of fashion and continues even today to push many enthusiasts to endure long queues in front of the shops, only to win the latest model available. The sneakerheads – represented in the series mainly by Nori and the visionary troublemaker Bobby – are living encyclopedias; they know the names of all the models, the prices, the year of their release on the market, as well as all the celebrities who have worn them, consecrating them to eternal fame. They hunt for the specimen that is missing from their collection, with a particular focus on limited editions.

This atmosphere is reproduced and proposed to the viewer by Sneakerheads thanks to one colorful and musical style, very similar to that of video clips. The adrenaline of the sneaker hunt can be breathed and transmitted in the right way, thrilling even those who don’t know anything about this world. In support of this slice of life in Los Angeles, Sneakerheads structures the narrative on a sort of treasure hunt, which aims to pique the interest of the public episode after episode and which manages – even if only partially – to make the story of Devin and his new friends exciting.

An interesting project, which does not keep what it promises

Despite the thematic originality Sneakerheads demonstrates in the course of his narrative a lack of bite. The research started by the protagonists is interesting and quite engaging, able above all to bring the viewer closer to the particular world of sneakers collectors and their obsessive search for rare models. At the same time, the discontinuous rhythm does not guarantee an exciting narration from start to finish, concentrating the peaks of greater involvement in the moments in which the investigations become more intense, but dotting the mission with narrative undertow. It is precisely the duration of each single episode – six in all, for just over twenty minutes each – that does not allow for a deepening of the psychology of the characters. For this Sneakerheads ends up being a series with excellent potential, however only partially exploited. Characters who could have dominated the scene unfortunately suffer from this limit and therefore they end up being little more than sketchy, albeit interesting, charismatic and well differentiated from each other, starting from the protagonists themselves up to the secondary characters, with Devin’s wife who always remains in the background.

The intent to show the fascinating world of sneakerheads and the ways in which they manage to get in touch with the rarest models of sneakers has been achieved, to the detriment of that vaguely “mystery” component which could represent the added value of this show. A tighter and more continuous investigation, made up of more solid elements and slightly less repetitive stylistic elements, would have given life to a product that was not only thematically original and fun, but also balanced in the rhythm and introspection of the characters.