SmartLess: On the Road Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The documentary series Smartless: On the Road continues with its second season. The episode provides a behind-the-scenes look at the North American tour of Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, who are known for their hugely popular podcast, “SmartLess.” Season one premiered on May 23, 2023. Fans of Smartless: On the Road can’t wait for the upcoming season and are eager for whatever details they may get. We know you’re eager to learn more about SmartLess: On the Road Season 2, so here you go.

SmartLess: On the Road Season 2 Release Date

There is currently no set date for the premiere of Season 2 of “Smartless: On the Road.” Max, the platform that broadcast the first season, has not yet officially renewed the show, despite the fact that it was created as a stand-alone documentary series.

Despite this doubt, there are many grounds to believe the program will go on. Season one of “Smartless: On the Road” was well-received and met with praise from critics and audiences alike.

It gave viewers a front-row seat to the entertaining and natural banter between the three famous hosts, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, as they traveled around the United States and Canada. The tour gave listeners an inside glimpse at the making of their hit podcast, “SmartLess.” It’s possible that a second season is being planned, what with all the buzz and attention the first one garnered.

About SmartLess: On the Road

Smartless: On the Road has the following official plot summary:

Join Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes on their sold-out live tour of their massively hit podcast, “SmartLess,” and get an inside peek at what goes on behind the scenes. Guests including Conan O’Brien, Will Ferrell, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and David Letterman join the three as they tour the nation.

SmartLess: On the Road Season 2 Cast

Soon to be released is the docuseries On the Road, which follows podcast stars Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes around North America. This six-part documentary, directed by Sam Jones, gives viewers an inside look into the thoughts, conversations, and friendships of these well-known performers as they make their way around places including Boston, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles.

The sold-out live tour of their critically renowned podcast, SmartLess, will give audiences unprecedented insight to the trio’s exploits. Laughter, friendship, and thought-provoking discourse await you as you travel with these comic masterminds. If a second season of Smartless: On the Road gets ordered, the following actors would likely return:

SmartLess: On the Road Season 2 Plot

Explore the magic that goes into making SmartLess On the Road, the podcast extravaganza. A star-studded cast of celebrities joins the always-upbeat Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett on their cross-country adventure.

In the world of this fascinating program, humor rules, thanks to sincere conversations and amusing banter. SmartLess On the Road is at its best when it’s brimming with laughter, friendship, and uninhibited improvisation. Each episode is like a hilarious get-together with old friends, full of unexpected treats and good times for everybody.

Join the SmartLess On the Road crew, and you will be taken on a trip of a lifetime, filled with amazing experiences and remarkable meetings with celebrities. This riveting documentary series will take you on a roller coaster of emotions and humor. Fans of Max’s Smartless On the Road are still waiting in suspense to find out whether or not the show will return for a second season.

SmartLess: On the Road Season 2 Trailer

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the show’s renewal, there is currently no promotional material for season two. The show’s first season preview, however, may be seen online.

Where to watch SmartLess: On the Road Season 2?

Like the first season, the second would likely air on HBO Max if “Smartless: On the Road” gets picked up for a second season. SmartLess is a podcast that has won the hearts of millions, and this tour will be a celebration of that. Season 1 is now available on HBO Go. As Season 1 progresses, viewers will experience the hosts’ contagious chemistry and see how they effortlessly create a warm and inviting space for their unexpected visitors. Bateman, Hayes, and Arnett have great chemistry together, and their talks flow naturally from lighthearted tales to deep philosophical debates.

Look no further than this cinematic classic if you’re in need of a hearty dose of laughter and a stockpile of events that refuse to disappear from memory. It’s a must-see, a rollercoaster of mirth where the tracks sparkle with wit, the cars overflow with reassuring companionship, and the turns leave you in a state of joyful suspense and a grin that won’t leave your face.