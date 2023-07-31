Sing Yesterday For Me Season 2 Release Date: Will It Return Or Not?

‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ takes you through the days of its flawed but absolutely real characters without any gimmicks, over-the-top humor, or clichéd characters. The plot isn’t complicated, either. The protagonists’ memories of the past, which seem to haunt them even now, propel the plot, combined with their preoccupation with future problems that ultimately amount to nothing. The anime is largely silent, and instead of relying solely on its words, it conveys a great deal through the actions of its characters. ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ is quite realistic, therefore it’s obvious that not everyone would enjoy it. However, if you begin to identify with its pathetically gorgeous characters, there’s no going back.

As you may be aware, ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ has concluded its first season. This is everything fans of the modern coming-of-age series ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ need to know about the upcoming second season.

Sing Yesterday For Me Season 2 Renewal Status

Fans have been waiting for word of a second season since the first one ended in June of 2020. The first season did not conclude on a cliffhanger of epic proportions, but it also didn’t wrap up all the loose ends. It should be noted, however, that the tale was resolved in the final episode of the anime adaptation, which diverged from the manga’s ending.

The creators had planned to adapt all 11 volumes of the manga over the course of 18 episodes but ultimately decided to take a different method. They skipped to the final volume of the original manga and opted to end the series after just 12 episodes. Since the manga series has not received any new volumes since its release in 2015, this decision may have left little content for a potential second season.

Sing Yesterday For Me Season 2 Release Date

The premiere date for Season 2 of Sing Yesterday For Me has not yet been announced. Listen closely for any news from the production company and the writers.

Sing Yesterday For Me Storyline

After graduating from college and finding no direction in life, Rikuo Uozumi now spends his days aimlessly working at a convenience store in Tokyo. When the eccentric and colorful Haru Nonaka begins paying him friendly visits at work, he is jolted out of his routine existence. After learning that his college sweetheart Shinako Morinome has returned to town, Rikuo makes an effort to reconnect with her.

But Rikuo has no idea that Shinako is being held back from fully accepting his affections by traumatic memories from her past. In the meantime, as Haru grows more candid with Rikuo, he learns that she, like him, is a loner who wants to take a chance on an uncharted future.

Both the past and the future are difficult to let go of. These three people, at a pivotal point in their interwoven stories, learn what it means to let go of the emotions of the past and welcome the possibilities of the future.

Sing Yesterday For Me Cast

Rikuo Uozumi Voiced by: Chikahiro Kobayashi(Japanese); Aaron Campbell(English)

Rikuo is a college graduate unsure about his future. He currently works at a convenience store.

Voiced by: Chikahiro Kobayashi(Japanese); Aaron Campbell(English) Rikuo is a college graduate unsure about his future. He currently works at a convenience store. Haru Nonaka Voiced by: Yume Miyamoto(Japanese); Jill Harris(English)

Haru is an eccentric girl working at MILK HALL.

Voiced by: Yume Miyamoto(Japanese); Jill Harris(English) Haru is an eccentric girl working at MILK HALL. Shinako Morinome Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa(Japanese); Michelle Rojas(English)

Shinako is Rikuo’s classmate from college. She is currently working as a high school teacher

Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa(Japanese); Michelle Rojas(English) Shinako is Rikuo’s classmate from college. She is currently working as a high school teacher Rō Hayakawa Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae(Japanese); Dallas Reid(English)

Rō is Shinako’s childhood friend from Kanazawa.

Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae(Japanese); Dallas Reid(English) Rō is Shinako’s childhood friend from Kanazawa. Kinoshita Voiced by: Tatsuhisa Suzuki(Japanese); Jerry Jewell(English)

Rikuo’s co-worker at a convenience store.

Voiced by: Tatsuhisa Suzuki(Japanese); Jerry Jewell(English) Rikuo’s co-worker at a convenience store. Takanori Fukuda Voiced by: Takuma Terashima(Japanese); Lee George(English)

Rikuo and Shinako’s college classmate.

Voiced by: Takuma Terashima(Japanese); Lee George(English) Rikuo and Shinako’s college classmate. Kozue Fukuda Voiced by: Aya Suzaki

Voiced by: Aya Suzaki Chika Yuzuhara Voiced by: Eri Kitamura

Voiced by: Eri Kitamura Kōichi Minato Voiced by: Yūki Ono

Voiced by: Yūki Ono Kyōko Sayama Voiced by: Maaya Sakamoto

Voiced by: Maaya Sakamoto Izawa Voiced by: Hiroki Tanaka

Voiced by: Hiroki Tanaka Amamiya Voiced by: Kōtarō Nishiyama

Voiced by: Kōtarō Nishiyama Yōko Akimoto Voiced by: Takako Honda

Voiced by: Takako Honda Kansuke Voiced by: Ryōko Maekawa

Voiced by: Ryōko Maekawa Yū Hayakawa Voiced by: Chiaki Kobayashi

Where to watch Sing Yesterday For Me?

The first season of ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ is available to watch online on Crunchyroll, including both the original Japanese dialogue and English subtitles.

Sing Yesterday For Me Review

Without using any cliches or having any regular characters, the show yet managed to gain a devoted fanbase. The tale is very linear, but the show’s unconventional approach helps it stand out. Not everyone will enjoy this anime, but those who do will find themselves deeply invested in the story and its charming cast of characters.

The first eleven episodes are well-done and entertaining, but the season finale ruined everything. It was far too brief and abruptly wrapped up the plot. The episode’s speed was singled out as the sole reason for the show’s poor reception. Aside from that, the plot is nuanced and unfolds organically. The show is entertaining and has wonderful characters. If the creators didn’t rush the final episode, it would be much better.