“I wish I was more like Joaquin Phoenix”: Emma Stone rules out any similarity between ‘Cruella’ and ‘Joker’

I’m not going to hide the fact that the ‘Cruella’ trailer caught me off guard and managed to powerfully attract my attention without being, as a general rule, too interested in this type of Disney factory productions; but if we add what seems to be a distinctive enough style of your own to the fact of having an actress of the stature of Emma Stone unleashed, this new live action he has all the cards to become an exception within the rule.

After the advance landed on the web, the twittersphere did not take long to play the comparison card and find certain similarities between the film directed by Craig Gillespie and Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’, focused mainly on the arc of its protagonist, which makes the transition from fringe character to villain with an extra eccentricity and an overwhelming character.





In a recent interview with the Total Film medium, the actress and the director of ‘Cruella’ have made it clear that any resemblance to the Warner Bros. bombshell is only tangential, starting with a Stone who wishes he looked more like the actor who brought the latest incarnation of the Clown Prince of Crime to life on the big screen.

“He’s very different from ‘Joker’ in so many ways. I would never compare myself to Joaquin Phoenix, not even remotely. I wish I was more like him.”

For his part, Gillespie went a step further, specifying the obvious differences between his movie and the DC adaptation in terms of tone and style.

“Cruella is dealing with certain really deep and emotional things that transport her to her evil dark side. It is definitely our own vision, to redraw Cruella; I think it was important to show her darker side. But there is going to be a lot of fun and a lot of humor. . The style [de la película] He’s got a ton of rhythm and absolutely lovely chitchat, which makes him very different from ‘Joker.’

To see how close Arthur Fleck really is to Cruella De Vil we will have to wait for the next May 28, the date on which ‘Cruella’ will simultaneously hit movie theaters and the Disney + streaming platform in a hybrid release model similar to that given to films like ‘Mulan’ and ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’.