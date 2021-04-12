Shingeki no Kyojin receives art from Eren Jaeger by the creator of Tokyo Ghoul

The creator of Tokyo Ghoul has drawn an impressive portrait of Shingeki no Kyojin to say goodbye to the successful franchise of Hajime Isayama. After all, the dark action manga came to an end after the publication of the Chapter 139 of manga.

Attack on Titan It ended after almost 12 years, but if there is any creator who knows how to end a popular and long-running series, that is the creator of Tokyo Ghoul, Sui Ishida. Ishida recently paid tribute to the end of SNK with a cool new drawing by Eren Jaeger.

Coinciding with the release of the final chapter of Shingeki no Kyojin, and to honor how far the series has come during its time in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen magazine, Tokyo Ghoul creator Sui Ishida addressed Twitter to share Eren’s new portrait; with a slippery hidden detail on his sword:

(Photo: @sotonami on Twitter) This is how Eren looks like Tokyo Ghoul

“This world that did not exist until 2009 was turned into words and images, given meaning, turned into a story, printed in the first issue of Bessatsu Shonen magazine, and serialized for eleven years and seven months by the hands of Hajime Isayama, “says the statement from Kodansha.

“It was by no means eleven years and seven months of continuous good news. This series was visited by problems, sadness and goodbyes”

“Still, we believe that nothing is more valuable than people being able to share emotions that cannot be expressed in words through a story. We are happy that we can feel that way with readers and partners through Attack on Titan.” added the Japanese publisher.

“Although this series has come to an end, these memories will surely always warm our hearts. Thank you for reading. Our battle is just beginning! “

When does the Shingeki no Kyojin anime end?

The fourth and final season of anime will return with its part 2 in winter 2022. Fans of Shingeki no Kyojin can watch the show of MAP study from Crunchyroll, Funimation and Netflix (select countries).

Get the latest details from the anime world.