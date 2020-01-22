"She is not your slave": a tennis player asks the ball boy to peel the banana and takes the lesson of his life

The tennis player Elliot Benchetrit beat Dimitri Popko at the Australian Open, however it was not the victory of the French that is most commented on the tracks in Melbourne. And is that Benchetrit had a clash with the chair judge of his party after the athlete asked a ball boy to peel a banana.

"The ball boy is not your slave", He snapped John Blom, chair judge of the party. After the video went viral, it was the tennis player himself who has lamented the situation because for him everything has been a confusion: "The judge told me: 'She is not your slave, you cannot ask her that!'. term "slave." Bananas are hard to peel, there is nowhere to catch them. I kindly asked the ball boy to pick them up. I had already peeled a banana at the beginning of the game. But what surprises me most is the dimension that this situation in social networks ".

Benchetrit scrutinized that he had "smeared his hands with cream." However, social networks have reacted at this time. "The next time I ask him to throw the ball that this is his job, not to give them water, a towel, peel their bananas or throw their garbage, "wrote a Twitter user outraged. "What comes next? Grapes? John (the chair judge) did the right thing, that's for sure, "the former writer wrote Martina Navratilova.