Sports

"She is not your slave": a tennis player asks the ball boy to peel the banana and takes the lesson of his life

January 22, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The tennis player Elliot Benchetrit beat Dimitri Popko at the Australian Open, however it was not the victory of the French that is most commented on the tracks in Melbourne. And is that Benchetrit had a clash with the chair judge of his party after the athlete asked a ball boy to peel a banana.

"The ball boy is not your slave", He snapped John Blom, chair judge of the party. After the video went viral, it was the tennis player himself who has lamented the situation because for him everything has been a confusion: "The judge told me: 'She is not your slave, you cannot ask her that!'. term "slave." Bananas are hard to peel, there is nowhere to catch them. I kindly asked the ball boy to pick them up. I had already peeled a banana at the beginning of the game. But what surprises me most is the dimension that this situation in social networks ".

READ:  Why don't you want ‘Canelo’?

Benchetrit scrutinized that he had "smeared his hands with cream." However, social networks have reacted at this time. "The next time I ask him to throw the ball that this is his job, not to give them water, a towel, peel their bananas or throw their garbage, "wrote a Twitter user outraged. "What comes next? Grapes? John (the chair judge) did the right thing, that's for sure, "the former writer wrote Martina Navratilova.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.