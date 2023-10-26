Shazam 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Since Zachary Levi’s superhero is back in theaters and he has a whole clan of talented crime fighters at his side, another Shazam film is inevitable, right?

There are many latest DC villains for Shazam to battle in the forthcoming DCEU film, and the cast of Shazam has grown significantly. See what we thought of the DC film in our Shazam 2 review. However, we are aware that you have come to our site in search of information on the Shazam 3 release date. Let’s dig in and find out what James Gunn’s new Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters plan has in store for the superhero film series and the DCU’s upcoming adjustments.

Shazam 3 Renewal Status

Whether or not Shazam! will be the first installment in a trilogy that remains to be seen. Whether or whether Shazam figures into James Gunn and Peter Safran’s plans for the new DC Universe will depend on how much wiggle room they provide in Fury of the Gods.

The third Wonder Woman picture has been scrapped, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Henry Cavill have both been confirmed to be leaving their respective roles as Black Adam and Superman. It is unclear, therefore, whether Gunn and Safran will proceed with Shazam. Levi has made it plain he has faith in both of them, telling Deadline, “I do know that Peter, who I’ve known for years, and James, who I’ve known for even longer, are very outstanding leaders. I have faith in where they are taking everything.

Shazam 3 Release Date

Shazam 3 has not been officially announced by Warner Bros. or DC, therefore there is no set release date as of yet. In January of 2023, Gunn and Safran announced the beginning of their new era and a third Shazam! film was nowhere in sight. However, because they didn’t reveal everything, it’s still possible that it will occur in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

Only Superman: Legacy has a release date of July 11, 2025, thus it’s uncertain whether that film or Shazam! will kick off the new era. The release of Threequel is expected to occur before that. Therefore, the earliest possible release date for Shazam 3 is 2025, and it will likely be far later than that.

Shazam 3 Cast

There have been no official cast announcements for Shazam 3, but we are able to make some educated predictions based on previous films. Everyone from the Shazam family probably will return, so that adds up to: Adam Brody and Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman; Zachary Levi and Asher Angel as Shazam and Billy Batson Meagan Good and Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley; Ross Butler and Ian Chen as Eugene Choi; Grace Mary Bromfield (Caroline Currey) DJ Cotrona (Jovan Armand) and Pedro Pea (Caroline Currey)

This raises high hopes that Rosa and Victor Vásquez, played by Marta Milans and Cooper Andrews, would reprise their roles as foster parents. Because of what happens in the sequel, Rachel Zegler may come back as Anthea, who develops feelings for Freddy. Sisters Kalypso (Lucy Liu) and Hespera (Helen Mirren) of Anthea didn’t have as happy an ending and both ended up passing away at the film’s conclusion.

However, Djimon Hounsou’s Wizard returned from the dead in the sequel, so it’s possible the Daughters of Atlas may do the same. If there is a third film, Hounsou will undoubtedly reprise his role as the Wizard.

Shazam 3 Plot

Since Shazam 3 has not received approval from Warner Bros., we have no information on the film’s narrative. The conclusion of Shazam 2 maintains a delicate equilibrium. Everything is resolved to the point where there are no lingering questions if this were the last chapter for Shazam. However, there is just enough room for a continuation if fans want one.

The post-credits sequences in Shazam! 2, in which Billy Batson (Shazam) is recruited by the Justice Society, set the stage well for a prospective sequel. We also see a glimpse of the first film’s antagonist, Doctor Sivana, who is now rotting in jail but who may have unfinished work if a Shazam 3 were to be made.

Shazam 3 Trailer

Due to the fact that production on Shazam 3 has not yet begun, we do not yet have any footage to share. It’s still possible, however. Gunn might yet shock us all by including DCEU characters in his upcoming project. While we patiently await to see how this series develops, enjoy the Shazam! 2 trailer in the meantime.

Where to watch Shazam 2?

Since April, you may purchase or rent Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods on Amazon Prime Video.