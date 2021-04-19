‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’: Impressive trailer for Marvel’s Asian superhero debut

Marvel has been made to beg when starting the promotional campaign of ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’, the first film of the study starring an Asian superhero -Chinese to be more exact-, but now we can finally take a look at the trailer and poster for this film directed by Destin Cretton, responsible for titles such as ‘The Crystal Castle’ or ‘A Question of Justice’.

A long-term project

Created by Steve Englehart y Jim Starlin In 1973, to try to take advantage of the popularity of kung fu, Stan Lee himself tried to make his leap to the big screen in the 80s with Brandon Lee as the protagonist, but it did not take off until recently with Simon Liu in the title role.

The story of ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’ will start in San Francisco following a seemingly normal person but without a fixed course in life. Of course, his past is much less ordinary, since he was trained by his father to succeed him in his criminal businesses, but upon discovering it, his son decides to follow a different path.

His father’s character has been created specifically for the film and will be played by Tony Leung. Of course, be very careful with him, because from Marvel they already warn that he has received different names over the years and you may know that of The Mandarin, one of the most mythical villains of the company and whose name had already appeared previously. in the MCU ….

Together with Liu and Leung we will also see in ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’ Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu y Ronny Chieng. The September 3 We can check the result, since that is the date chosen by Marvel to release one of the most anticipated films of 2021.