 Shadow of Doom's sixth secret character revealed for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

March 27, 2020
Promotional image for Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom, the third DLC of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (2019)

Yesterday the new DLC "Shadow of Doom" for the video game "Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order" bringing with it a new story starring the Fantastic Four and its great nemesis Doctor Doom. However, these five characters were not the only playable characters added to the title, there is a 6th character to be unlocked when completing Ultimate mode.

Theoretically this DLC was only going to add these five characters, so this sixth character is a pleasant surprise. Not so happy, many fans are staying with the character in question among the vast immensity of characters from the Marvel Universe that were outside the Nintendo Switch game.

Completing the mode unlocks a second version of Thanos, this time with a new look and, above all, wielding the Infinity Gauntlet. Thanos was already an unlocked character in the game, but this would be another different version, because in fact you can have these two versions of Thanos at the same time in a team.

This version of Thanos is a way to finish off the game, because in theory, Shadow of Doom is the last DLC planned for the game. For that very reason, this other version of Thanos is really quite unbalanced compared to the rest of the character, being much stronger and thus giving us greater freedom of action in the game.

Spoiler! In case anyone was wondering who the secret character is. from MAU3



