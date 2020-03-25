Seven Deadly Sins is preparing to welcome a second theatrical adaptation

Share it:

In the last few days a website has been opened dedicated to the second theatrical adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki's opera, Seven Deadly Sins. The show, titled "The Seven Deadly Sins Stage Play: The Treacherous Great Holy Knights", will be staged at the Galaxy Theater in the city of Tokyo, from 18 to 28 June.

Nobuhiro Mōri (Hakuōki, Black Butler) will take care of the script and direction, who had previously worked on the previous theatrical transposition, staged in August 2018 always at the Galaxy Theater in Tokyo and the Umeda Arts Theater Dramiacity in Osaka.

Seven Deadly Sins' manga has concluded its publication on Weekly Shonen Magazine last week, with the latest volume – the 41st – due to hit the shelves on May 15th. Nakaba started his editorial adventure in 2012and chapter after chapter he managed to create a very successful work, which today enjoys several animated transpositions.

The latest, Seven Deadly Sins: Anger's Judgment, will be aired in Japan in October 2020, and should consist of approximately 24 episodes. All previous cast members are confirmed, while the animated sector will be entrusted to J.C Staff. The series will adapt the last narrative arc of the manga.

The news does not end there; Suzuki has announced a new serialization, The Four Knights of Apocalypse. At the moment we do not have any further information on the work, of which, presumably, we will know more in the upcoming releases of Weekly Shonen Magazine.

Seven Deadly Sins broke a new record: 37 million copies sold. The first spoilers are available for the final chapter of the manga, the 346.