Selena Gomez Leaves Her Dad Whistling While Justin Bieber Sitting On A Tree!!

Both the popular singers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are trying to make the most out of their time amid lockdown. Only several days ago, fans did receive the news about Selena Gomez that she has been quarantining with her family. The world is suffering through the Coronavirus pandemic, so people have been isolating themselves at their homes. Selena Gomez did reveal that she has her own small studio at home that she has been utilizing it to practice her new songs.

Selena Gomez’s Makeover Post

Although Selena Gomez is working her daily schedule along with the deal with HBO for her own cooking show. She has been busy teaching her viewers and followers to cook during the quarantine days. Even though she has been doing numerous kinds of activities in her busy schedule, she did decide to take a few sizzling selfies.

Moreover, Selena Gomez did find out some of her makeup products from her Rare album and she did try them on. She adds a little more glam to her weekend with a glossy lipstick while brushing a rough color on her cheeks. She was surely looking so gorgeous with her beautiful look and that can be seen by her fan’s comments. Even her father was blown away with her looks after she did post her gorgeous pic on her Instagram handle.

Justin Bieber’s Natural Post

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber did share a post of him sitting on a tree while enjoying nature. The updates are Justin Bieber isolating himself with wife Hailey Baldwin in Canada. The duo has been engaging in several activities together when Justin did decide to take some time off and explore. He is looking dashing even though he is doing nothing but sitting on a branch of the tree.

Everyone is enjoying the quarantine days in their own ways. But still, most people are hoping that everything will soon be back to normal.

