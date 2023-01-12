Secret Invasion Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The MCU is known for keeping secrets, but most of those secrets have to do with keeping its large cast from giving away major plot points before each new Marvel movie comes out. Now that the new Marvel show is almost ready to start, we take a closer look at everything about Secret Invasion.

As part of Marvel’s Phase 5, the Marvel machine will bring another well-known comic book story to life. Secret Invasion will be available on the streaming video service Disney Plus. If you like Samuel L. Jackson and his role as Nick Fury in the MCU, you’re in luck, because he’s going to be the main character in this TV show.

Here’s everything we understand about Marvel’s Secret Invasion, a new streaming show coming to Disney+. As part of Phase 5 of the MCU, the Disney+ show continues the story of Nick Fury or the Skrull Talos, who were both in Captain Marvel as well as Spider-Man: Far From Home. The TV show will be predicated on the same-named comic book run, and Secret Incursion already looks like it will add a nice dose of sci-fi horror to the MCU.

In 2008, Marvel Comics put out the Secret Invasion comic. The Skrulls’ invasion of Earth and how those who take the identities of different superheroes are the main themes of the eight-issue crossover series. In the backstory, there is a war between Captain Marvel’s Kree as well as the Skrulls, who are a race of shape-shifting aliens who often dress up as Marvel characters. This war almost causes a disaster on Earth.

In reply, a secret group of superheroes called this same Illuminati warns this same Skrulls to stay away. However, the Skrulls are then taken away and studied without even really knowing what happened. In the end, the shapeshifters came to Earth and replaced several superheroes.

Part of this story will be told in the MCU, but with a Samuel L. Jackson/Nick Fury twist. This will be based on hints that have been carefully placed in multiple MCU shows and movies. Get ready for a lot of mystery and intrigue. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Hidden Invasion series in Phase 5 of the MCU.

Maria Hill is prepared to tell the truth about some things. Cobie Smulders went to Hall H to show only Comic-Con attendees a sneak peek of the new movie footage. Fans caught glimpses of Nick Fury coming out of the dark in an area with a lot of trees. This sneak peek also shows? Colonel James Rupert “Rhodey” Rhodes.

“Like Kevin Feige said, this show is a bit darker. It will be a thrilling mystery. “You’ll never know who people are, whether they’re human or Skrull,” Smulders said. Earlier inside the Hall H presentation, Marvel Studio Chief disclosed that “Secret Invasion” would come out in Spring 2023. In 2021, Variety said that Emilia Clarke, who plays Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” was in final talks to join the show, which would be her first appearance inside the Marvel universe.

Secret Invasion Season 1 Release Date

We won’t have to wait too lengthy for Secret Invasion to be available to stream online. The first episode is set to air in early 2023, which will mark the start of Phase Five of the MCU. We’ll have to keep our eyes out for any news about a specific release date this year or next until then. This miniseries will have six episodes, and you can stream them on Disney+.

Secret Invasion Season 1 Cast

Kyle Bradstreet came up with the idea for Secret Invasion, so as usual, Kevin Feige is one of executive producers at Marvel Studio. This show is only available to stream on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson plays Nick Fury, the former head of S.H.I.E.L.D., just like he did in all of the other Marvel movies.

Emilia Clarke, who is known for her role on “Game of Thrones,” returns to the cast as Abigail Brand, but also Cobie Smulders is back as Maria Hill. Martin Freeman is back as Everett K. Ross, Don Cheadle is back as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, and Ben Mendelsohn is back as Talos, the leader of the Skrulls.

Secret Invasion Season 1 Trailer

Yes, Disney has released a teaser for Secret Invasion, which you can see below.

Secret Invasion Season 1 Plot

If the movie follows the plot of the comic book, Nick Fury will fight a group of rogue Skrulls, like the ones we glimpsed in the Captain Marvel movie. The show starts after the Civil War, in a world where some heroes are considered criminals just after Super Hero Registration Act goes into effect.

The people who protect the planet need to get back together and fight the Skrulls, who have been taking people from Earth but also replacing people with shapeshifting Skrulls to make sleeper agents. Secret Invasion has an effect on the rest of the MCU storyline because it is a major event inside the comics as well. This is thought to cause changes in the MCU timeline.

The plot of Hidden Invasion hasn’t been talked about much by Marvel and Disney. The show’s official storyline, which was released when the show was announced officially in December 2020, says that the series “follows a sect of Skrulls who’ve already infiltrated all parts of Earth.” In an interview the later that month, Kevin Feige talked briefly about the show.

“I mean, we’re keen on the political paranoia of Secret Invasion but really showcasing this same stars to Samuel L. Jackson but also Ben Mendelsohn, 2 beautiful actors you want in any series, and we’re very lucky to utilize them for that,” he said.

“That’s kind of the main point of that, and yes, everything could be anything. It will connect to other things or the Skrulls in forms you haven’t seen before. Wise words. But we would want to do it as a series since it would give us a chance to try something new.

On Disney+ Day, Marvel showed first video of Secret Invasion (Nov. 12). It showed Nick Fury and someone who looked like Queen Veranke, who in the comics hid herself as Spider-Woman. On Disney+ Day, Marvel also showed off the logo for Secret Invasion.

In a funny way, Marvel has kept most of the details of Secret Invasion a secret. Even though the show could come out in the next three to six months, we still don’t know when it will come out.

The D23 Secret Incursion trailer doesn’t tell us a ton about the impending Marvel movie, but it does hint that it will be intense. This is not the second time Nick Fury had also stopped an enemy from getting inside. During the occurrences of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America, Black Widow, and Nick Fury were able to fight off and break up HYDRA.

The summary of the show also doesn’t say much about it. This same official Marvel synopsis again for show basically talks about how the threat of the a Skrull invasion has been growing over the last few years. Nick Fury decides to fight it and says that he’s the only thing stopping the Skrulls from taking over the whole planet.