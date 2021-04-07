Second trailer for the Zombie Land Saga Revenge anime

The website for the anime of Zombie Land Saga has been updated and has presented us with a new promotional video for its second season, which will be released on April 8 and will arrive as a spring season simulcast in the catalog of Crunchyroll.

The anime, which has been presented under the name “Zombie Land Saga Revenge“Will have an opening that will be named”Taiga yo Tomo ni Naite Kure“And for the ending”Yume o Te ni, Modoreru Basho mo Nai Hibi o“, Both songs will be interpreted by the main group, Franchouchou.

As confirmed in previous updates, the cast of the first season will return for this project.

Mamoru Miyano como Kotaro Tatsumi

Kaede Hondo como Sakura Minamoto

Asami Tano como Saki Nikaido

Risa Taneda como Ai Mizuno

Maki Kawase como Junko Konno

Rika Kinugawa como Yugiri

Minami Tanaka como Lily Hoshikawa

Kotono Mitsuishi como Tae Yamada

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Police A

Yasuhiro Takato as Romero

Munehisa Sakai, Shigeru Murakoshi, Kasumi Fukagawa and Takashi Murakami, return for directing, scripts, character design, and musical direction, respectively.

The first season of the anime premiered in 2018 and can currently be seen on Crunchyroll.