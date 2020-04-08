Sebastián Zurita shows how good a musician he is

Share it:

Actor Sebastián Zurita, son of the late actress Christian Bach and Humberto Zurita, shows on Instagram that music is another of his passions in life and he plays the guitar very well.

Through a video he shares on Instagram, Sebastián Zurita, who is 33 years old and has followed in the footsteps of his famous parents in the world of acting, is passionate about music and likes to play the guitar.

In a video that he places on Instagram, he appears touching her and the reaction of his fans is immediate, who congratulate him and tell him that he does it very well.

I decided he was going to give me a pigeon to see how it was. I will not be the best guitarist but I put attitude. What do you think? "Writes Sebastián in his publication.

Be my boyfriend "," Excellent! "," Great ", are some of the comments expressed by Sebastián his followers on social networks.

Sebastián had his first appearance in soap operas in 1996, when he was a child. He had the opportunity to interpret Juan Soler, in his childhood stage character.

Sebastián studied acting and over the years he was part of other productions such as In the name of love, When I fall in love, and Wild Heart, to name a few.

