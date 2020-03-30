Sebastián Yatra and J Balvin react to a reward for Nicolás Maduro

Share it:

A few days ago, the United States Department of Justice filed drug trafficking charges against Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, offering $ 15 million for any information leading to the capture of the president; likewise, 10 million dollars were offered by Diosdado Cabello, president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC).

In an Instagram Live that Colombian singers Sebastián Yatra and J Balvin carried out jointly, they joked about the juicy reward offered by the capture of Nicolás Maduro, "I have to tell the 35 thousand people who are connected (to Instagram live) I am very happy, Venezuela, you imagine that the coronavirus is over and they are taking those guys, "said J Balvin.

For his part, the singer Sebastián Yatra stated in this regard, "Venezuela, we are going to get hold of it, this makes one very excited that we can go again soon, parce, but for those 15 million I am getting out of quarantine" .

"I was already planning the flight," replied J Balvin, to which Sebastián Yatra added, "we are going together for Maduro."









It is worth mentioning that the United States Department of Justice offers another 10 million dollars for any clue that leads to the arrest of one of these three figures:

Economic Vice President Tareck El Aissami.

Former Venezuelan general Hugo Carvajal.

Former military chief Cliver Alcalá Cordones.









