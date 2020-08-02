Scream 5, Courteney Cox will return to the role of Gale Weathers

Share it:

As reported by Deadline, Spy Glass Media and Paramount have officially announced that Courteney Cox will resume the role of journalist Gale Weathers in the new chapter of Scream, the first not to be directed by the late Wes Craven.

The actress will join the already confirmed David Arquette, who will return for the occasion in the role of Dewey Riley. The site also lets you know that the filming of Scream 5 will take place in Wilmington, North Carolina, to date still to be decided.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet (Till death do you part) on a screenplay by James Vanderbit (Murder Mystery, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Castle Rock), the film will be produced by Vanderbit his Project X Entertainment partners Paul Weinstein and William Sherak. Kevin Williamson, creator of the saga along with Craven, will act as executive producer.

"We cannot imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Waters and we are incredibly excited and honored to have the opportunity to be able to work with Courteney" said the filmmakers. "We are absolutely mega fans of her work and we are excited to have her in the next chapter of the Scream saga"

Scream 5 will hit theaters in 2021.

