Samurai Jack Season 6: Will It Ever Going To Happen?

Most people would agree that watching shows on Cartoon Network was a formative experience. It has given us many wonderful shows, but “Samurai Jack” is one of the few that viewers of any age may appreciate. Genndy Tartakovsky conceived of this tale in which a samurai is brought back in time by the mythological beast he seeks to destroy.

The show was an immediate success, and it was praised for successfully blending science fiction and fantasy elements such as aliens, futuristic technology, and supernatural beings. When it comes to the world of animation, Tartakovsky is a living legend. The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars all feature his animation work. The Emmy-winning filmmaker also directed the original “Hotel Transylvania” films.

Samurai Jack Season 6 Renewal Status

While Tartakovsky appears to have closed the door on any future involvement with Samurai Jack, he did say that there are 50 years of unexplored storylines between seasons 4 and 5. He claimed he was fine with other writers filling in the blanks, but he wouldn’t be doing it. Season 5 of Samurai Jack may conclude with a downbeat tone, but it serves as a fitting conclusion to the character.

It would be interesting to find out what Jack was up to between seasons 4 and 5, but now that Aku has been beaten, it would be inappropriate to pick up where the show left off. Even if Genndy Tartakovsky has a fantastic concept for Samurai Jack season 6 in ten years, it’s definitely preferable to wrap things up on a high note now.

Samurai Jack Storyline

In Samurai Jack, Phil LaMarr voices a young prince from feudal Japan who learns that his father, the emperor (Sab Shimono as an older man; Keone Young as a young emperor), was given a magical katana by the gods RRa, Rama, and Odin to help him defeat and imprison the supernatural shapeshifting demon Aku (Mako and later Greg Baldwin for Season 5).

The prince’s mother sent him on a journey so that he could train and come back with the magic sword to kill Aku eight years later. Aku then fled, took control of the land, and held the Emperor captive. When the prince-turned-samurai returned, he confronted Aku and nearly defeated him. However, before he could give the killing blow, Aku cursed him with time travel, sending him far into the future, where he hoped to be better equipped to deal with the samurai.

The dystopian retrofuturism controlled by Aku greets the samurai prince as he lands on Earth. He takes on the slang name “Jack” given to him by his first acquaintances. There is no record of his birth name. In his travels, Jack just carries his kimono, geta, and sword. Jack’s journey back to his own time and victory over Aku is the focus of the vast majority of episodes, and his quest is occasionally prolonged by moments where he nearly succeeds in doing so or vice versa only to be undermined by the unexpected.

Samurai Jack Cast

Jack, played by Phil LaMarr, is narrated by LaMarr. His considerable work in animated films, TV shows, and games has given him a wealth of knowledge. Greg Baldwin gives Aku, Jack’s adversary, a voice. The voice cast of ‘Samurai Jack’ also includes Tara Strong. In season five, she lends her voice to Ashi, Aku’s daughter, who falls in love with Jack and ends up helping him finish his objective and go back in time.

John DiMaggio is another famous person who has appeared in the series. In addition to “Futurama,” “Adventure Time,” “Teen Titans,” “The Spectacular Spider-Man,” “Batman: The Brave and the Bold,” “Penguins of Madagascar,” and “Disenchantment” all include his voice work. Grey Firffin, Sab Shimono, Kari Wahlgren, Corey Burton, and Keone Young are just a few of the many voice performers who provide their talents to the show, especially in the fifth season.

Samurai Jack Season 5 was the last season

Genndy Tartakovsky had every intention of returning to Samurai Jack, but between seasons 4 and 5, he was occupied with other projects like the Hotel Transylvania franchise. When an agreement for season 5 was ultimately struck, he wanted there to be a clear conclusion. In the end, after a lot of ancillary characters have died, Jack is able to vanquish Aku. When it is finally revealed that Ashi could never have existed because Jack has vanquished the demon, the bride-to-be vanishes and the wedding is called off.

In the closing scene, Jack is watching a ladybug fly through the woodland and thinking about Ashi. Even if Jack survives the end of the season, the show has obviously exhausted most of its prospective storylines for a sixth season. In addition, Tartakovsky has said that season 5 was his last, so we shouldn’t hold our breath for his return.

Samurai Jack Age Rating

It is not recommended for youngsters under the age of 17, as indicated by Samurai Jack’s TV-MA rating. The following may be present in this program: strong language, sexual content, or graphic violence.

Where to watch Samurai Jack?

Samurai Jack, for those who wish to revisit fond childhood memories, is currently airing on Adult Swim. Stay put and be patient until further notice is given by the show’s producers. The likelihood of a Season 6 is low, though, given that Tartaknovsky has confirmed the show’s cancellation.