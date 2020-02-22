 Sam Raimi sounds again for Doctor Strange 2 and possible filming in April

Share it:

This morning they have been jumping alarms with new indications not only that Sam Raimi would be the director of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", but also the production of the film could even begin early, initially set for May. Actually all this information is more speculation than chivatazo, but it is true that it has enough logic, hence we echo the news.

Director Sam Raimi was scheduled to go to the Monster Mania With held in London from March 13 to 15. However, yesterday they announced that the director canceled his appearance due to filming I had to do. What in principle would seem minor news, beyond the direct impact on the convention, becomes more important when ropes are tied. Raimi is not linked to any other known project with imminent filming, therefore, this suggests that although there is still no official confirmation, Raimi will be the director of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness". In fact, it seems that an earlier version of the tweet directly alluded to the fact that it was canceled for reasons “of the filming of Doctor Strange 2”, although the tweet was subsequently updated by another deleting this reference. To this is added an analysis of dates.

The film is scheduled to begin shooting in early May in London, but this event takes place in mid-March, almost two months before. Therefore, it has begun to suspect that the deadlines of the film could be advanced. We wouldn't necessarily talk about a shoot in March, but maybe a preproduction in March to start shooting in April. Precisely this is the idea pointed out by insider Charles Murhpy, who has heard that the sequel movie of the Master of Mystic Arts could begin shooting at the end of April, and that very soon, Sam Raimi will devote all his time in London to work in the film.