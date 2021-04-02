Sailor Moon Eternal Edition: Star Comics presents the latest sparkling volume coming soon

There are some stories from the manga world that have become immortal. In the 90s it made its appearance Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, written by Naoko Takeuchi and published in Kodansha’s Nakayoshi. However, Usagi’s story was not limited to six years in the magazine, also appearing in sequels, spin-offs and of course anime and films.

Star Comics took us back to the origins of the moon warrior story with the Sailor Moon Eternal Edition. The Perugian publishing house had started the publication of this edition at the end of 2019, on the occasion of Lucca Comics and Games, even if in the course of 2020 it had encountered some problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the title is back on the shelves of Italian comics and from April 7, 2021, the tenth and final volume of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon – Eternal Edition will be available. Naoko Takeuchi’s masterpiece is therefore about to end in Italy also with this new edition with color pages and holographic covers.

Once the main story is published, it will be the turn of Codename Sailor V Eternal Edition with the first of two volumes scheduled for July 2021. Let’s rediscover the beginnings of Sailor Moon with our in-depth study on the Eternal Edition.