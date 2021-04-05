Farewell, My Dear Cramer: First Touch, first PV for the film by the author of April Lies

After the stunning April Lies, which even received a hugely popular animated adaptation around the world, author Naoshi Arakawa has focused his energies on Farewell, My Dear Cramer, his new manga that will soon enjoy a television transposition and a film by the studio behind Terraformars.

While the Farewell animated series, My Dear Cramer, created by LIDEN FILMS, the first trailer for the prequel film project that will debut in Japan during the month of May appears on the net. Furthermore, for the occasion, the author has even released a promotional poster, also available at the bottom of the news. We remind you that the manga is still in progress and currently has 14 volumes, the last of which was released just a few days ago.

The first season of the animated series, therefore, will only cover a short portion of the story with its total 13 episodes. As for the feature film, which will cover the two-volume prequel to the story made by Arakawa sensei in 2010, the synopsis reads as follows:

“14-year-old Nozomi Onda has only one thing in mind: football. There is only one problem: no matter how much you want to play in official matches, on balance you have to deal with male opponents who are physically superior to you. But when a boy from her past confronts her in the middle of the street, Nozomi decides she can’t wait any longer.“

