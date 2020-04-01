Rüstü's wife explains the suffering of the doorman, infected with coronavirus

The exporter of FC Barcelona and the Turkish team, among others, Rüstü Recber, follows his battle against coronavirus. The footballer remains stable, but very affected by the disease, as reported by Turkish media and his wife, Isil Recber.

Precisely Isil, has explained widely on social networks the situation of the former cancer: "The last 72 hours have been difficult and I hope we improve. Infinite thanks to all who are with us. "

"This is the battle of a living being against a virus that has changed in size and does not know the human body. Do not try to see the symptoms as in a normal cold because you will waste time. As with everything, spotting it early is very important. It does not stay in the throat and nose for days, but moves quickly to other places. It settles quickly in the lungs, multiplies, and pneumonia begins. So the first 72 hours are very critical. Rustu had fever for days and hours like malaria. Strange symptoms that have not been experienced or seen before. Lips and the skin turns gray, breathes fast, has difficulty breathing, an endless cough, an irregular pulse and does not speak. You may not like it, but this is what we experience Step by Step. They are my observations, "he explained.

Finally, he advised: "The media are raising awareness, but unfortunately hospitals they are full. Everyone has a family and everyone is a person. Stay calm and stay home. "

Rüstü was three seasons at FC Barcelona, ​​as a substitute goalkeeper. In those years he only got to play six official matches with the Blaugrana clothing.