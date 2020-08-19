Rose McGowan returns to the attack: the actress accuses director Alexander Payne of harassment!

Share it:

Rose McGowan accused the director of Sideways and Paradiso Amaro Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct in a series of statements published in these hours on his Twitter account.

"Alexander Payne. You sat me down and played a soft-core movie movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very gifted" McGowan wrote in the posts you can read at the bottom of the article. "After that you left me on a street corner. I was only 15", he added.

McGowan followed up this first post with another tweet, in which he added: “I just want an acknowledgment and an apology. I don't want to destroy. This was me at 15.

Payne, 59, would have been around 27 at the time: neither he nor his representatives commented once contacted for updates. For its part, McGowan, who in recent years she has become a leading figure in the #MeToo movement Since accusing Harvey Weinstein of raping her in a hotel during the Sundance Film Festival in the late 1990s, she starred in 2018 in "Citizen Rose," a four-part docu-series that aired on E! and became the first woman to win the Inspiration Award at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

