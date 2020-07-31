Robert Pattinson: which of his characters are you based on your zodiac sign

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Considered among the most interesting and talented actors of his generation, Robert Pattinson these days it is on everyone's lips thanks to the wait for Tenet by Christopher Nolan and hunger for information for The Batman by Matt Reeves.

However, his fans are sure to enjoy discovering a which Robert Pattinson's character they match based on their zodiac sign, a game that we have already proposed to you about other franchises or famous people.

Below is the fun list:

Aries – Eric Packer (Cosmopolis)

Taurus – Reynolds (The Rover)

Twins – Tyler Hawkins (Remember Me)

Cancer – Edward Cullen (Twilight Series)

Leone – The Dolphin (The king)

Virgin – Jacob (Like water for elephants)

Libra – Mount (High Life)

Scorpio – Thomas Howard (The Lighthouse)

Sagittarius – Connie Nikas (Good Time)

Capricorn – Cedric Diggory (Harry Potter Series)

Aquarium – Charles Maker (The childhood of a boss)

Pisces – Henry Costin (Lost Civilization)

Which character do you correspond to? Tell us in the comments!

For other insights we remind you that, in addition to Tenet is The Batman, very soon we will see the actor again in different projects like High Life, out on August 6 at the cinema, The Devil All The Time on Netflix alongside Tom Holland and Waiting for the barbarians alongside Johnny Depp. Also retrieve our in-depth special on the best interpretations of Robert Pattinson.