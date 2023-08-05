RHUGT Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Everything a Real Housewives fan could want has been brought to Thailand for the third episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, including an item that “looks like a penis,” theft claims, a Jen Shah probe, and a hospital “scare.”

Between them are the “food orgasms.” The cast includes Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, cousins from Salt Lake City, as well as Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Gizelle Bryant from Potomac, Miami icons Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, Porsha Williams from Atlanta, and streetwear enthusiast Leah McSweeney from the District of Columbia.

The clip is jam-packed with happy holiday memories, including Whitney being “came” on by what looks to have been a Thai-tea slush.

Heather is questioned about her friendship with imprisoned Jen Shah, Porsha brilliantly stirs the pot, Alexia and Marysol get into a bus fight, Leah visits the ER, as well as a local makes fun of all the ladies. Watch everything happen on March 23 on Peacock.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls journey, a Peacock Original, will return with a brand-new cast on Thursday, March 23, as they go on an unforgettable journey to Thailand.

The fan-favorite series’ first three episodes will be accessible to watch on the day of the debut, with new episodes following each Thursday.

Thai delicacy! The second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is set to end, but Bravo has already hinted that a new trip is in the works.

“RHUG 3’s FIRST CAST PHOTO! That IS THE CAPTION,” Bravo and Peacock said in the Instagram caption of a picture of the eight Real Housewives stars that will go to Thailand together posted on July 20.

Leah McSweeney, Porsha Williams, Whitney Rose, and a few Real Housewives of Miami women are shown in the single photo, however the networks have not yet revealed the ladies’ full schedule.

RHOM actress Kiki Barth remarked on the photo, “Yassss Miami,” alluding to her co-stars Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola.

Adriana de Moura expressed her delight at seeing her pals from Miami join the group by writing, “Go.”

Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, plus Brandi Glanville got together for an eight-day holiday at Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor in advance of the season 3 premiere.

RHUGT Season 3 Release date

The third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has been formally announced.

The third season’s premiere date has not yet been made public. Viewers may anticipate season 3 in 2023 as development has already begun.

RHUGT Season 3 Cast

Gizelle Bryant

Candiace Dillard Bassett

Heather Gay

Leah McSweeney

Alexia Nepola

Marysol Patton

Whitney Rose

Porsha Williams

RHUGT Season 3 Trailer

RHUGT Season 3 Plot

Some of the most well-known housewives in the world congregate for the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, including those from Atlanta, New York, Beverly Hills, and Orange County, California.

These strong ladies vacation at some the most richest places on earth, where they may relax in a lap of luxury.

Viewers of The Real Housewives can anticipate witnessing plenty of drama in the next season, including catfights, rumors, and stunning scenery.

The second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, also known as The Ex-Wives Club, focused entirely on the franchise’s former housewives.

At Dorinda Medley’s iconic Great Barrington home, Blue Stone Manor, the following season is filmed. And the drama that ensued did not let down the fans.

Dorinda had plenty more activities planned for the ladies to enjoy during their stay than she did in the first season.

The peaceful getaway eventually becomes chaotic as several personalities clash under one roof with more rigid regulations that must be fulfilled.

Brandi annoys practically everyone since Dorinda has a lot more in mind for the girls and rules in place that them to obey. Despite the commotion, some friendships, like the one between Eva and Taylor, blossom.

Vicki and Phaedra’s humorous remarks add to the season’s appeal. RHUGT season 2 is far more chaotic and dramatic than season 1.

She was thrilled when she received the request to appear on the program a few weeks ago. She had previously plans for the summer, however, and she was unable to change them in order to take part in the Girls Trip.

In the third season of the reality series Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, seven former cast members from different Real Housewives franchises reside in a tropical home where they engage in enjoyable activities and resolve disputes as a group.

Among the activities highlighted are spa days, shopping excursions, and meals, along with group talks and confessionals.

Female empowerment, camaraderie, and self-discovery are among the show’s themes. The show’s exotic settings, opulent lodgings, and dramatic relationships amongst the ladies are notable elements.