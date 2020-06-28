Resident Evil 4 Remake will have unprecedented content between history and gameplay, for a well-known insider

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Discussing with his followers on Twitter, the now famous insider known on social networks as Dusk Golem shared some new background on the news that will characterize the story, the gameplay and the contents of the still unannounced Resident Evil 4 Remake.

After anticipating the announcement of Resident Evil Village with rumors that turned out to be true, the "deep throat" by Capcom he began by stating that "This is the last question I will answer for a while because at this moment I know of the existence of RE4 Remake but there is not MUCH that I know, and the things I know derive from old information obtained too early compared to what it should be the official announcement of the game, a bit like what happened to me with RE8 ".

Do this due clarification, Dusk Golem explained that "yes, the story is an area they are focusing on and it is an element that will be booming in the remake. For example, imagine Dr. Salvador and his role in the original RE4, there may be some surprises there". According to the insider, therefore, the Resident Evil 4 Remake will see important news related to both the narrative canvas and the areas to be explored, with logical repercussions on the gameplay to be experienced in the new Capcom horror.

In recent days, Dusk Golem has then decided to reconnect to thepresentation event on PS5 games on July 11 to try to shed light on the reasons for the exclusive Resident Evil Village nextgen. Also from Dusk Golem there are also rumors about Silent Hill for PS5.