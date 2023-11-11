Remake Our Life Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

As the title suggests, ‘Remake Our Life!’ (or ‘Bokutachi no Remake’) recounts the story of a young man called Kyouya Hashiba who is trying to build it as a game designer but whose life is turned upside down when the company he is interning at closes down. Unemployed, the 28-year-old has no alternative but to head back to his hometown, where he needs to live with his parents.

When Hashiba considers what he may have accomplished had he not made the horrible mistakes he did, he starts to feel sorrow. The protagonist gets an opportunity to change his destiny after discovering, upon waking up one day, that he has suddenly gone back in time 10 years.

Remake Our Life Season 2

The first episode of the anime, which is based on a series of light novels of the same name by Nachi Kio, aired on July 3, 2021. The compelling tale was noted, and the program quickly gained a respectable international audience. After the cliffhanger of the first season, viewers may be speculating whether the program will continue. The second installment of the slice-of-life anime has been announced, so let’s take a look at every detail we know so far.

Remake Our Life Season 2 Renewal Status

There is no confirmation on the continuation of production at this time. The studio has not, however, addressed the rumors of a cancelation. The anime series has been renewed because of its very positive critical reaction. IMDb users gave the first season of Remake Our Life a 7.2 rating. Reviews for this show average 7.7 stars. With such praise, the renewal choice would be easier for the powers that be to decide. The studio will soon reveal when and where Season 2 of Remake Our Life will film.

Remake Our Life Season 2 Release Date

Released on Tokyo MX on July 3, 2021, and concluding on September 25, 2021, was the first season of “Remake Our Life.” Each of the 12 episodes in Season 1 is between 20 and 24 minutes long.

Fans may expect to see “Remake Our Life Season 2” in the spring of 2024 at the earliest if production on the anime starts back up this year. Don’t worry; we’ll provide an update as soon as we learn when Season 2 of “Remake Our Life” will be available.

Remake Our Life Story

The show contains a main character by the name of Kyouya Hashiba, who is a prospective game developer and is highly enthusiastic about his area of work. However, he quickly becomes depressed upon learning that the firm he believed would be the key to realizing his goals has gone bankrupt.

After losing his employment and realizing he has nowhere else to turn, he moves back in with his parents. Hashiba, now jobless, lies in bed one day contemplating his life and the decisions he has made. He comes too quickly and learns that he is in a different period. Ten years ago, when he was a college student with many dreams ahead of him, he uprooted his life and relocated. Can he start again and make something of himself?

Remake Our Life Cast

Kyouya Hashiba Voiced by: Masahiro Itō (Japanese); Jerry Jewell (English)

Voiced by: Masahiro Itō (Japanese); Jerry Jewell (English) Aki Shino Voiced by: Aoi Koga (Japanese); Lindsay Seidel (English)

Voiced by: Aoi Koga (Japanese); Lindsay Seidel (English) Nanako Kogure Voiced by: Aimi (Japanese); Macy Anne Johnson (English)

Voiced by: Aimi (Japanese); Macy Anne Johnson (English) Tsurayuki Rokuonji Voiced by: Haruki Ishiya (Japanese); Kamen Casey (English)

Voiced by: Haruki Ishiya (Japanese); Kamen Casey (English) Eiko Kawasegawa Voiced by: Nao Tōyama (Japanese); Marisa Duran (English)

Voiced by: Nao Tōyama (Japanese); Marisa Duran (English) Misaki Kanō Voiced by: Miyuki Sawashiro (Japanese); Caitlin Glass (English)

Voiced by: Miyuki Sawashiro (Japanese); Caitlin Glass (English) Genkirō Hikawa Voiced by: Hidenori Takahashi (Japanese); Jordan Dash Cruz (English)

Voiced by: Hidenori Takahashi (Japanese); Jordan Dash Cruz (English) Takashi Kiryū Voiced by: Atsushi Tamaru (Japanese); Mark Allen Jr. (English)

Voiced by: Atsushi Tamaru (Japanese); Mark Allen Jr. (English) Yurika Hiyama Voiced by: Sae Ōtsuka

Voiced by: Sae Ōtsuka Mikio Sugimoto Voiced by: Fukushi Ochiai (Japanese); Ben Phillips (English)

Voiced by: Fukushi Ochiai (Japanese); Ben Phillips (English) Shō Kakihara Voiced by: Yoshiki Nakajima (Japanese); Travis Mullenix (English)

Voiced by: Yoshiki Nakajima (Japanese); Travis Mullenix (English) Miyoko Hashiba Voiced by: Hazuki Tanda (Japanese); Emily Fajardo (English)

Voiced by: Hazuki Tanda (Japanese); Emily Fajardo (English) Ayaka Minori Voiced by: Rie Takahashi (Japanese); Kristen McGuire (English)

Remake Our Life Season 2 Plot

Keiko meets Kyouya in the last episode of season 1 and learns that he is willing to risk everything to return to the past and be with his friends. But before he achieves that, he has to say farewell to his family. The next day, Kyouya admits to Keiko that he has been attempting too hard to influence the decisions of others around him.

Now that he knows better, he goes back in time to make things right, but he doesn’t forget the lesson he learned. Kyouya encounters Minori Ayaka, a junior in the art department and future genius artist, at the conclusion of the episode.

The main character will be motivated to take action in season 2 after discovering that his buddies are still slacking off. Kyouka will use Minori Ayaka’s support to get Shino to rediscover his passion for painting, and their meeting will be a turning point in this respect. Meanwhile, he and his pals will go to his parents’ place in search of Tsurayuki. Kyouka, who has avoided making the painful choice between Nanako and Shino, is eventually going to make a choice.

Remake Our Life Season 2: Is there enough source material?

Anime shows on TV are usually based on manga. However, due to its origins as an adaptation of the light book, Remake Our Life stands out as a unique animation. Well, the manga wasn’t accessible since it had just recently begun serialization during production. In order to facilitate the mapping process for the series, the author of the light book joined the scriptwriters. They went over the first four novels in the light novel series with the author’s guidance.

The last volume of the 12-volume light novel is scheduled for publication in 2023. The series will end with the twelfth book. Twelve more episodes may be set in the context of these additional volumes. There is enough material for the series to return with original video animations. Therefore, it’s likely that Remake Our Life will return for a second season.

Remake Our Life Season 2 Trailer

There is no season trailer since the producers have yet to announce the second season. We can expect the trailer’s release shortly as a public announcement is made.

Remake Our Life Rating

Audiences and critics alike have appreciated Remake Our Life thus far. On average, viewers rated the first season of this anime at 7.63 out of 10 on MyAnimeList, praising its likable characters, interesting narrative, and amazing graphics. The program also received a 7.0/10 rating from IMDB.