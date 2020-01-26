Reggie Fils-Aime: the former Nintendo executive reveals the genesis of the phrase "My Body is Ready"

Share it:

The curators of the Present Value podcast asked the former Nintendo of America boss, Reggie Fils-Aime, to tell how the famous joke "My Body is Ready" was born and explain how he reacted to the meme that concerned him and that , immediately becoming viral on the internet, has contributed to increasing its popularity.

Remembering that now unforgettable evening in which he ventured into one Wii Balance Board on the Los Angeles stage ofE3 2007, Fils-Aime explained that "The statement 'My Body is Ready' came about when we were getting ready for Nintendo's E3 conference, we were doing a lot of tests to make sure everything could go the right way. Evidence of the presentation of Wii Fit and the Wii Balance Board lasted three days and it was me, Shigeru Miyamoto, his translator and my friend Bill Trinen ".

Always from the speakerphone of Reggie Fils-Aime we also learn how "everything was proceeding in a somewhat monotonous way. Every time I got on the Balance Board it seemed as if my body was always producing crunches or the like. So at the end of the tests I exclaimed 'my body is ready', and it is It was the first time I saw Mr. Miyamoto laughing out loud, he really thought that phrase was funny. (…) We kept trying and doing different things but nobody on stage knew what I would say. So yes, it was not a thing planned, I thought about that moment and I took that phrase again because it came naturally to me, I let myself be guided by the emotions returned to me at that moment by the fans ".

As for the discovery of the meme that concerned him with the phrase "My Body is Ready", the former Nintendo of America boss explains that "becoming a meme means that wherever you are, from campus to the grocery store under your house, you are recognized and people smile and tell you how much they love Nintendo and what we have been able to do. There is never anything planned when you become a meme of viral popularity, with cute little pictures, videos in which I shoot lasers with my eyes and the like ".

