Red Dead Online: two legendary deer spotted, here are the new contents of the Naturalist

After the introduction of the Naturalist Profession, the content offer of Red Dead Online does not seem to find a solution of continuity. Rockstar Games has announced the arrival of two new animals that will make Harriet Davenport happy.

As announced in the official blog, Naturalists who roam the Heartlands in New Hannover and the woods of West Elizabeth may encounter two new legendary male deer. The first is the legendary brown stag, an animal from the "aggressive nature and with a characteristic dappled coat that distinguishes it from the most common deer living in the area"was sighted near Flat Iron Lake. The second animal, the legendary snow deer stag, is very attentive and cautious and grazes near Aurora Basin. It also seems that both specimens are more active during the daytime hours of the driest days.

The players who manage to photograph them and take their samples will be adequately rewarded by Harriet with 50% more XP and a sum of money. Alternatively, the hunted and skinned animals can be brought to Gus who will be happy to purchase the hides and carcasses for 50% RDO more. You can find all the details on the new contents and scheduled events at this link.

Recently the Red Dead Onlien data miner discovered the presence of several inactive files dedicated to Seth Briars, the particular treasure hunter met by John Marston in the first chapter of Red Dead Redemption.