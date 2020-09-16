Red Dead Online: Legendary Rams are now available on Xbox One, PC and Stadia

New clothing, discounts and bonuses for Daily Challenges are coming this week, along with tons of other new features for Red Dead Online players on Xbox One, PC and Stadia.

Aries gabbro horn, pinstripe and rutile

Three new varieties of Legendary Ram are available for Xbox One, PC and Stadia: theram horn gabbro, a black and white animal spotted in the arid soil of the Rio Bravo; the gray pinstripe horn ram, spotted atop the Grizzlies, east of the Calumet Gorge andred ram, equipped with dark red horns and usually roaming the Rio Bravo and Cholla Springs. Go to Harriet to start the Rutile Horn Ram Sighting Mission and complete it to receive a free poncho of your choice.

In addition, players on Xbox One, PC and Stadia can purchase the Woodcote Poncho and three new coats made from the skins of the legendary rams in Gus’s Trapper Shop.

Coastal, oceanic and megafauna fossils

Collectors playing on Xbox One, PC and Stadia can unearth three new collections of fossils (coastal, oceanic and megafauna) buried across the frontier. Talk to Madame Nazar and you’ll receive a Fossil Map, a Pennington Shovel and a Metal Detector if you don’t already have them. Additionally, all seasoned archaeologists who collect a fossil this week will receive a tarot card, a lost jewel and an arrowhead.

Bonus

Keep an eye out for role-related activity invitations – all Role Free Roam events (except the Condor’s Egg event) earn double Gold, XP and RDO $ through September 21st. Complete 5 Daily Challenges this week to receive a reward for 5 Legendary Animal Pheromones.

New in the Wheeler, Rawson and Co.

This week there will be new items on sale in catalogo Wheeler, Rawson & Co., as well as new colors available for a limited time. Use these items to create and save a custom suit to your wardrobe and receive a reward for a free emote of your choice.

New articles

Somerdale jacket

Pantaloni Grayshott

Sable hat (new colors)

Bartley hat (new colors)

Limited time coloring

Winter tube coat

Torranca overcoat

Raccoon hat

Cossack hat

Fur gloves

Forest gloves

Chaps Shaffer

Mini chaps in leather

Discounts

This week, Collectors can take advantage of a number of discounts, including:

-5 Gold Bars on the Collector’s Bag

-50% on all Collector’s Maps

-40% on the Pennington Pala

40% off on all Collector outfits

-40% on all horses as a Collector

-40% discount on saddles, camp themes, collector’s left-handed belts and holsters

-40% on Improved Binoculars

-40% on the Lantern for the horse

Prime Gaming

Red Dead Online players who have linked their Prime Gaming and Social Club accounts will receive rewards for:

5 free Legendary Animal Pheromones

6,000 PE from the Naturalist

A free temporary camp

A free Katata Coat made from legendary Wapiti Katata leather.

Plus, players who log into Prime Gaming before September 21 will receive a Free Icahi Overcoat crafted from premium pigskin, five rewards for a box of free Nitro Express ammo and a reward for 50 Varmint Sedative Cartridges.