Record Of Ragnarok Season 2 release date, cast, storyline, trailer release, and everything you need to know

For many fans, the most exciting thing is finding out when Season 2 of Record Ragnarok will be out. A lot of individuals have become even more excited for the next season for this show now that they’ve seen the last one. You’ve found the right place if you’re looking to learn more concerning this subject.

Fans are very interested in if season 2 will be out, so we’re going to tell you everything we know about when Record Ragnarok season two will come out. There are numerous responses at the close of this piece. Do not put down the book.

Record Of Ragnarok Season 2 : release date

Warner Bros. Japan along with Graphinica are developing a television show inspired by the book, according to a story from December 2020. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu put together the show’s music, Masaki Saito made the figures, or Yasuharu Takanashi penned the music. It will be made by Masao Okubo.

The show was made and first aired on Youtube upon June 17, 2021. The first theme is “Kamigami” for Maximum the Hormone, and the last theme is “Fukahi” by SymaG. It was said that there will be a second season of the show in August 2021.

A lot of the company from the initial season is back, including Yuka Yamada, that wrote the stories with Fudeyasu, Yumeta Company, and Graphinica. It will be seen for the first time in 2023.

Record Of Ragnarok Season 2 : Cast

We are uncertain when Record of Ragnarok’s next season will begin, but if everything proceeds as planned, we know that nearly every one of the main players will be back. In season 2, there might be some well-known people.

In the next season, the majority of the cast will be brought back, while we may also meet some new main characters and supporting characters. A lot of prominent and skilled actors are in this show, including

Brunhilde is written about by Laura Post.

Zeus is played by Chris Edgerly.

As Aphrodite, Reba Buhr plays the part.

Heimdall is played by Kellen Goff.

Brunhilde is sung by Miyuki Sawashiro.

Thank you, Muninn. This is Ben Pronsky.

Record Of Ragnarok Season 2 : Trailer Release

Feel free to watch the video to season 2 here:

Record Of Ragnarok Season 2 : Storyline

This group of gods meets once every thousand years to plan what can happen to people. The gods conclude that people are powerless to save and will be wiped out after 7 million years. As planned, the gods accept to stage the Battle of Ragnarok. In this battle, 13 notable individuals from history will fight 13 of the strongest gods to the death.

This happens after Valkyrie Brunhilde declared that everyone should get one more chance to show what they’re made of. It won’t hurt anyone if their team sweeps the game seven times.

Everyone gets a Valkyrie that will transform to a deadly weapon named “Volund” if its owner is killed. This is done to make the game more fair. The valkyrie, on the other hand, could die if the owner is killed.

Records of Ragnarok is fun because players can fight well-known gods such as Hermes, Ares, and Thor. The game is also fun because it lets players pick any character to fight for life over time. This is why characters as Jack the Ripper, Eve from the Garden for Eden, Lu Bu, or Hercules, just to name a few, represent everyone.

“This very popular manga series is now being turned into an anime!” says the official description. There are more than 6 million copies out there!” Thirteen one-on-one fights pit people from all times and places against mankind’s gods.

The safety of all people is at stake! This dangerous world is coming to life on screen thanks to Graphinica, the animation studio that made Juni Taisen: Zodiac War as well as Hello World. They have also made a lot of powerful 3D CG fight scenes for cartoons like Girls and Panzer, Blade the Immortal, and Promare.

There’s an amazing and thrilling battle-action cartoon on!” At an Valhalla Council, and this takes place once every thousand years, the gods all decided that people should die out. They can only be stopped by the Valkyries.

As a warning that humanity has a chance, their leader, Brunhilde, tells them about the Ragnarok competition. In this event, thirteen human fighters or thirteen god fighters must fight to the death in a stadium.

A lot of people believe that the first team to get seven consecutive wins. This means that the fate of all people is now between extinction and live for an additional 1,000 years. Ragnarok is the Norse word for “mist land.” If someone loses it, their innermost thoughts are turned to dust or sent there.

This kills the spirit for good and stops it from coming back to life. Sumo wrestler Ronin Takemon from Japan will fight Shiva in the fifth round. Zen and Zerofuku make it into the sixth round. The story of the second season is like a cartoon.

Masao Okubo, who runs Anitrendz, claimed that the animation is true to the show. Someone in charge said, “I built the animation to those that weren’t familiar with the manga.” The director asked the first writers to take a look over the story, the plan, the character sketches, along with other things.

Someone let slight modifications happen in the speech so that it works with how the show is put together. Manga and anime both show identical scenes in various formats, so the author was free to do what she pleased.