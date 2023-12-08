Rebel Moon: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Nothing motivates me more than seeing a team of underdogs fight back and win. Rebellion films are hopeful films. In them, the protagonists form a resistance movement and struggle for independence. With all that interpersonal conflict, there’s plenty of room for action sequences as well.

Considering how groundbreaking it was, it’s no surprise that filmmakers continue to draw from it for projects like “Battleship Potemkin,” “Spartacus,” “Andor,” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Now, a thrilling contemporary filmmaker is adding his unique take on this age-old custom. The two-part “Rebel Moon” directed by Zack Snyder will soon be available on Netflix, and based on what we’ve heard, it will more than satisfy your cravings for everything “Star Wars”-related.

In this science fiction tale pitting the little person against Big Brother, but who plays the lead role? Also, when can we expect to see Snyder’s grand adventure unfold on television? Here you will find all the information you want for “Rebel Moon” by Zack Snyder.

Rebel Moon Release Date

The first installment of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon trilogy, titled “A Child of Fire,” will premiere on Netflix on December 21, 2023, just in time for the holidays. Rebel Moon will now be available one day earlier than originally planned, on the 21st, instead of the 22nd.

Rebel Moon Cast

Sofia Boutella as Kora

In Rebel Moon, Sofia Boutella shines as Kora. Kora was once a part of the Imperium, the brutal and despotic Motherworld government. Kora leads a valiant revolt against her previous kingdom as she realizes the foolishness of her engagement as its leader.

Ed Skrein as Admiral Atticus Noble

As Admiral Atticus Noble, Ed Skrein stars. As Balisarius’s most trusted friend, Atticus spearheads the attack to capture Kora and her men so that Veldt may be held in a tight grip.

Djimon Hounsou as General Titus

The movie features Djimon Hounsou as General Titus. Titus, like Kora before him, was a commander in the Imperium army. Kora enlisted Titus’s leadership and combat prowess to help her overthrow the tyrannical government when she left the group and started a revolt.

Anthony Hopkins and Dustin Ceithamer are Jimmy

Jimmy, the last of his type of mechanical warrior from the Middle Ages, is played by two separate performers. As a member of Kora’s motley crew of mercenaries, Jimmy joins the fight against the Imperium. Dustin Ceithamer plays the role of Jimmy physically.

Fra Fee as Regent Balisarius

Rebel Moon’s antagonist, Regent Balisarius, is played by Fra Fee. A tyrant and top official in the corrupt Motherworld government, Regent Balisarius also serves as ruler of the Imperium.

The other cast members are as follows:

Charlie Hunnam as Kai

Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe

Danielle Burgio as Inge

Jena Malone as Harmada

Staz Nair as Tarak

Savanna Gann as Runa

Ingvar Sigurdsson as Hagen

Tomm Voss as Kullen

Raphael Corkhill as Streep

Kingston Foster as Edda

Meredith VanCuyk as Courtesan

Gordon Tarpley as Patron

Rebel Moon Plot

Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire’s narrative has been revealed, and it promises classic science fiction action, just in time for the film’s imminent release. Taking place on a moon far, far away, the film will follow a young woman named Kora as she spearheads a revolt against a despot who is hell-bent on annexing the moon.

Rebel Moon will include extensive worldbuilding and will provide the groundwork for a sequel later in 2024, once the core structure is established. Part Two: The Scargiver will pick up where Rebel Moon left off, continuing Kora’s epic journey for vengeance and justice.

Where to watch Rebel Moon?

On December 22, 2023, Rebel Moon Part One will be exclusively accessible on Netflix. Upon its arrival, Part Two will be identical to the first. Now is the moment to check the current Netflix pricing and renew your membership if necessary. Until then, you should watch all the new stuff on Netflix.

Rebel Moon Trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming science fiction epic Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire is out, and it looks fantastic. Starting with the story of a ruined kingdom and a princess who would end all conflicts, the film starts with narration provided by Anthony Hopkins’ robot Jimmy. Next, we meet Rebel Moon’s villains in the first chapter trailer: Balisarius’s evil troops are on the hunt for a strange lady (Sofia Boutella), whom they dub “The Scargiver.”