Re: Zero 2 starts now, the first episode is available on Crunchyroll

After four years of waiting, the anime of Re: Zero is finally back, and immediately crashed the Crunchyroll servers. The first episode of the second season, entitled "To Each his Promise", is now visible for free on the streaming site for all subscribers, also with Italian subtitles.

At the bottom you can take a look at the Twitter post of Crunchyroll Italy and access the episode. Just like what happened a few days ago with The God of High School, the servers crashed due to the number of users connected, but it seems that this time the platform managed to solve its problems promptly.

In case you are not a Crunchyroll subscriber (and therefore you do not have the premium version), you will have to wait a week before you can see the episode. In fact, the premiere will also be visible for free accounts starting from July 15, 2020.

We remind you that Re: Zero 2 will consist of 25 episodes, broadcast in two blocks of 12 and 13 episodes respectively. After the mid-season finale the series will pause, and will return during the winter season with the second cour. The anime has adapted, at the moment, the first 9 volumes of the original work.

