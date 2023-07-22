Re-Main Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know About

There are a plethora of excellent anime series out there. The current series under consideration is unique. The premise is intriguing, and so is the film’s direction by Kiyoshi Matsuda. Nishida pens it while Aori and Tanaka handle the visuals. The tale is being told brilliantly, and the first season was a smashing success for the crew behind it.

This show has a title that’s as original as the show’s plot. Fans are eager to learn more about the show’s potential future developments because it follows its own script rather than a manga. Many people rated and reviewed the season as well. This is a good show because it is not based on a manga.

Re-Main Season 2

Season one premiered a year ago, and since then, fans have been counting down the days till season two. There has been plenty of commotion because there hasn’t been any news regarding it. The following sections contain a wealth of information for those interested in the show’s second season and any developments related to it.

Re-Main Season 2 Renewal Status

The second season’s renewal is hotly contested, and viewers can’t wait to catch up on missed material. Is Season 2 of Remain in the works? The studio announced in March 2021 that it will be creating an animated series based on the manga of the same name. Re-Main, created by Masafumi Nishida, is still widely regarded as a classic. The production company is a big reason why people watch the show.

Studio MAPPA, which is known for its vast library of programs, adapted that show. Furthermore, the studio’s output boasts high-quality animation and international renown with each new season. To get back to the most pressing issue at hand, will this season be renewed? The producers of the show have not yet made any announcements about season two.

Re-Main Season 2 Release Date

Fans of Remain are waiting impatiently to hear news of a possible second season, despite the fact that there has been no official announcement on the show’s continuation. Although no official word has been made, fans of the popular sports anime are still holding out hope for a continuation. Based on the production and release timetable of the first season, we can expect the release of the second season in the latter part of 2024 or in the early months of 2025. Keep in mind that until we have official word from the production company, we cannot confirm when the show will premiere.

Re-Main Storyline

Minato Kiyomizu, a great water polo player, was involved in an accident during the winter of his third middle school year and has been in a coma ever since. Exactly 203 days later, Minato came to but couldn’t recall the previous three years. For whatever reason, he’s chosen to pick up water polo again, even though he’s completely forgotten how to play and the rules of the game. Minato now embarks on a mission to make up for lost time.

Re-Main Cast and characters



Minato Kiyomizu Voiced by: Yūto Uemura(Japanese); Robbie Daymond(English)

Minato was a water polo prodigy during his middle school days.

Minato’s junior in middle school claims to know well about Minato.

A third-year student and the captain of Yamanami High’s water polo club.

Voiced by: Lynn(Japanese); Sarah Roach(English) Shūgo Amihama Voiced by: Soma Saito(Japanese); David Matranga(English)

Shūgo is a fast swimmer who started to swim to beat his older brother, who was revealed to be Riku Momosaki.

Yutaka Babayaro Inomata Voiced by: Tasuku Hatanaka(Japanese); Lee George(English)

A mixed-race member who makes sweets.

A member who speaks in a really small voice.

Voiced by: Taku Yashiro(Japanese); Brandon McInnis(English) Riku Momosaki Voiced by: Yuma Uchida(Japanese); Jonah Scott(English)

Voiced by: Yuma Uchida(Japanese); Jonah Scott(English) Kōki Toguchi Voiced by: Shun Miyazato(Japanese); Jordan Dash Cruz(English)

Voiced by: Shun Miyazato(Japanese); Jordan Dash Cruz(English) Akimitsu Bizen Voiced by: Hikaru Midorikawa(Japanese); Brian Mathis(English)

Voiced by: Hikaru Midorikawa(Japanese); Brian Mathis(English) Takeshi Toyama Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae(Japanese); Kyle Igneczi(English)

Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae(Japanese); Kyle Igneczi(English) Akihisa Fukui Voiced by: Mahiro Takasugi(Japanese); Josh Grelle(English)

Voiced by: Mahiro Takasugi(Japanese); Josh Grelle(English) Norimichi Ishikawa Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka(Japanese); Aleks Le(English)

Re-Main Season 2 Plot

Season one’s final moments revealed that Minato and his new water polo team are enthusiastic and committed, but ultimately unprepared for victory. Predictably, after the unfortunate event that put his world to a halt, Minato will once again rise as a champion in the sequel. It will be quite exciting to see our favorite teams battle it out for the water polo championship.

The difficulty of anticipating an anime’s plot grows when one considers that it doesn’t adapt its material from manga or books. Still, it’s great news that the anime has been renewed for a second season.

Re-Main Season 2 Trailer

Is it your desire to view the official trailer for the sequel? I’m aware that many viewers are eager for Season 2, but I’m afraid I have some bad news for you if you’re one of them. This is due to the fact that official channels have not yet disclosed the series’ true status or indicated whether or not there will be a continuation. Season one of the show is available here.

Where to watch Re-Main?

Since its premiere, Remain, a medical drama from South Korea has amassed a considerable fan base. The second season is about to premiere, and viewers can’t wait to binge it online. Streaming services like Crunchyroll feature the show.

Is Re-Main worth watching?

Remain is a sports anime with a unique and engaging plot and well-developed characters. This is a great and unique program in the sports anime genre, which is oversaturated with shows that focus on nothing else.

The sports subplot doesn’t really come into play until late in the game, even in Remain, but the program really shines when it comes to showing Minato and the other characters on their paths to healing. The show boasts polished animation that fits its aesthetic well. At the very least, you owe it to yourself to check it out once before choosing if you want to hold out for Season 2.