A Friend Of The Family Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The American miniseries A Family Friend is a drama. Based on real events, it tells the story of Robert Berchtold, a close friend of the Broberg family, who kidnaps Jan Broberg twice over two years.

It has nine episodes, and the first one came out on October 6, 2022, on Peacock. The 2017 documentary Taken hostage in Plain Sight also talked about the events that the show is about.

But most people will indeed find it hard to believe that a single family friend kidnapped Jan Broberg twice over the years.

The most surprising thing is that the buddy was welcomed back into the Broberg family after being taken away the first time.

The full trailer for A Family Friend came out on September 13, 2022. It gives a glimpse into the lives of the Broberg family.

The trailer does have a mysterious feel that fits with the tone of the show. The second half of the trailer shows how the wife’s life changes now since Jan is taken.

The trailer shows the main plot and motif without giving it away too much information that could destroy the experience of watching the movie.

People can look forward to a riveting and emotional crime thriller sequence that doesn’t take advantage of the story’s natural sentimentality.

A Friend Of The Family Season 3 Release Date

A Friend Of The Family Season 3 Cast

This Peacock original does a great job of telling the horrifying story of Jan Broberg and the two times Robert Berchtold took her as a child. Hendrix Yancey played Jan Broberg when he was 12 years old. Anna Paquin played Gail Broberg.

Jake Lacy, Lio Tipton, as well as Colin Hanks all did a great job with the roles they were given in the movie. Jan’s dad, Bob Broberg, was played by Colin Hanks, and Jan’s mom, Gail Berchtold, was played by Lio Tipton.

Although the initial season hasn’t come out yet, I’m very impressed with the way the story has progressed, especially how the bad parts haven’t been left out.

A Friend Of The Family Season 3 Trailer

A Friend Of The Family Season 3 Plot

During the 1970s, Jan, the Brobergs’ young daughter, was repeatedly taken by a charming and in love “friend” of the family.

The Brobergs seem to be devout Christians with no concept that their neighbor would try to break them up, hurt their relationship with their daughter, and change the way their lives would go.

Jan Broberg Remembers feeling tweeted throughout 2019 in encouragement to her parents, even though many people want to blame them: “In a way, my parents were the ones who kept me alive.

They’re the bravest people I know because they are trying to help you see what they missed. We only talked about our past due to this one thing.

In the 1975 book by Hendrix Yancey, Jan Broberg says good night to her mom, Mary Ann (Anna Paquin). As shortly after the lights go out, Jan hears a bump. Once she tries to relax and go to sleep, a shadow comes into her room.

In “A Few Years Earlier,” we have seen the Broberg family as a typical LDS family that goes to church and likes puzzles and games.

Bob Broberg, a local florist played by Colin Hanks, gets the Family ready to meet a new family, the Berchtolds. Outside of church, he met Bob Berchtold, who was played by Jake Lacy. He and Bob got so long that those who thought their family members could meet.

When they initially meet Bob Berchtold, he seems nice, and he encourages Jan along with the other Broberg sibs to put on a talent contest for his three kids. He wants everybody to call him “B” so that he doesn’t get mixed up with Bob Broberg.

Jan watches as B’s wife, Gail, played by Lio Tipton, tells this same Broberg story about how her dad might have seen a UFO. The Berchtold seems to fascinate Jan.

Over the months, the families spend a lot of time together. Bob Broberg starts to worry that B is becoming too attached to Mary Ann as well as his kids.

Everything gets out of hand when B tells Mary Ann that Jan could go horse riding within a week of school without telling her that Bob had turned him down before.

B also gets close to Mary Ann once he asks, which might have made Bob even more worried if he had been there.

Jan finds out when she gets into B’s car that they are still in the stables so she can go horseback riding.

As the night goes on, Mary Ann as well as Bob request Gail where Helen’s husband might be. It’s been a few hours since B stated he would bring Jan back.

They don’t know that Jan is stuck in a bed in a remote RV and that Bob’s car is parked on the dark road with a broken window.