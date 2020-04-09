"Ramos avoided a failure of mine as a father", Roncero explains how he lived the Lisbon Champions League final

Tomás Roncero explained during his talk with Dani Garrido how he lived through two of Real Madrid's most historic goals: Sergio Ramos' in the 2014 Champions League final in Lisbon (the Tenth) and that of Pedja Mijatovic in the final of Amsterdam in 1998 (the seventh).

"We went with the relatives, but they were going to the stands, and I was very angry not to see him with my son. It turns out that his location was ten rows behind the press area. I couldn't take it and changed " began to explain.

"My son was desperate because they gave him the coal in the school those of the Atleti, he was desperate because they had won the League and land they said they were going to win the Champions League too ", added.

"He told me 'you have been talking to me about the Tenth and it never comes.' At that moment I felt a sense of failure, but not for Madrid, but as a father. I was so desperate that when Ramos scored I started to cry. And it was a cry of liberation. So I forgive Ramos for all his sins. He avoided me a failure not from Madrid, but as a father.

On the other hand, Roncero explained how he lived Pedja Mijatovic's goal that would give Madrid's seventh apricot. "With Mijatovic's I was blocked. Ten minutes later, I started crying like a cupcake," he concludes.