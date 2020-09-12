Rainbow Six Siege Operation Shadow Legacy: DLC featuring Sam Fisher is available

During the Ubisoft Forward there was also talk of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, the tactical shooter with first person view that has just welcomed Operation Shadow Legacy, the latest expansion that also introduces Sam Fisher as an attack operator.

Anyone who owns a copy of the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC (Steam, Epic Games Store or Uplay) can proceed to download the substantial update that brings a breath of fresh air to the FPS. We remind you that the update is not limited to introducing the new striker from Splinter Cell, but also the rework of the Chalet map and a series of changes to the gameplay that concern numerous elements such as the viewfinder system.

Currently only Season Pass holders can use the new operator, which can instead be purchased by all the others starting from next week at the price of 25,000 Fame Points. Whether or not you have the Pass, however, you can already try the new version of the map right now.

We remind you that at the Ubisoft Forward the free update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has also been announced, thanks to which the shooter will be able to run at 4K and 120fps on both next generation machines.