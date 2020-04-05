General News

 Quentin Tarantino wanted to make a Luke Cage movie with Laurence Fishburne in the 90s

April 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
Lawrence Fishbrune in Luke Cage in the 90s

We look back to that time when there were many feints of Marvel movies, two decades before Marvel Studios was set up and what is now the Marvel Cinematic Universe began. One of those projects was the Luke Cage movie that the director Quentin Tarantino (Pulp Fiction, "Django Unchained") was interested in doing. In fact, he even had an actor for the character, Laurence Fishburne, who we know today from Matrix, not forgetting that it was Bill Foster in "Ant-Man and the Wasp".

On the podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith the filmmaker has approached this idea of ​​a film that he places between 1992 and 1994, explaining exactly how his decision was to use Fishburne, instead of Wesley Snipes as many suggested (and who would later become Blade), was one of the reasons why he ended up rejecting to go ahead.

There was a time before all this Marvel shit came to light. It was after ‘Reservoir Dogs’, it was before ‘Pulp Fiction’, and I had thought of doing ‘Luke Cage’. As a child I was a great comic book collector, and my two favorite comics were ‘Luke Cage: Hero for Hire’, later ‘Luke Cage: Power Man’ Y ‘Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu’.

What dissuaded me… was that my friends from the comics convinced me not to, ”continued Tarantino. "Because I had an idea. I had the idea that Larry Fishburne would be the perfect guy to play Luke Cage. But all my friends said: ‘It has to be Wesley Snipes’. And I said: ‘Look, I like Wesley Snipes, but Larry Fishburne is practically Marlon Brando. I think Fish is the man. ’. And they said: ‘Yes, but he would have to get fit in a big way. Snipes is already in that direction! ’. And I said: Al To hell with it! That is not so important! Go to m **** a, you've ruined everything! ’.

To this day the possibility that Tarantino ends up working for Marvel Studios is quite unlikely, there is nothing but even how his statements begin,

Via information | Podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith | The Guardian

